SSC Hindi Translator Physical Test Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Today; Check Details

SSC Hindi Translator Physical Test Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission Eastern Region is set to release the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025 Physical Standard Test admit card today, August 7, 2026. Candidates recommended for the Physical Standard Test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in CRPF will be able to download their call letters from the Eastern Region website.

According to the official notice, the Physical Standard Test is scheduled for August 17, 2026, at the centres mentioned on candidates' admit cards. Applicants have been advised to download their call letters on time and report to the allotted venue according to the schedule mentioned by the Commission.

SSC Hindi Translator Physical Test Admit Card 2025: How To Download?

Candidates appearing for the Physical Standard Test can download their admit cards by following these steps:

Visit the Staff Selection Commission Eastern Region website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Click on the link for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025 Physical Standard Test admit card.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

Check the date, time and venue mentioned on the call letter.

Download and take a printout of the admit card for the test day.

The Commission has stated that the allotted date, time and venue are final, and requests for changes will not be entertained.

What Happens After Physical Standard Test?

Candidates who qualify for the Physical Standard Test will subsequently undergo Document Verification, Detailed Medical Examination and Review Medical Examination, if required. These stages will be conducted on consecutive days and the process may extend for up to one week.

Candidates have been advised to carry all necessary original documents and supporting certificates to substantiate the information provided in their application forms.