TBSE Madhyamik 2026: Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results At 12 Noon Tomorrow

Tripura TBSE Board 10, 12 Results Live:The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is set to announce the much-awaited Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results on 8 May at 12 noon, bringing an end to the anxious wait of thousands of students across the state.

The TBSE Class 10 examinations were held between February 26 and March 24, 2026. Once announced, students will be able to access and download their provisional marksheets from the official websites -tripura.gov.in or tbse.tripura.gov.in - as well as through NDTV at ndtv.com/education/results.

Where and How to Check TBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Students can access their provisional marksheet online by entering their roll number and registration number. The online scorecard will show subject wise marks, division, and qualifying status.

Steps to check TBSE Madhyamik Result 2026:

Visit tripura.gov.in or tbse.tripura.gov.in

or Click on "Tripura Madhyamik Examination Result 2026"

Enter your roll number and registration number

Click on "Show Results"

Download and take a printout of the marksheet for future reference

Details Mentioned on TBSE Marksheet

The online marksheet will include the following details:

Student's name

Roll number and roll code

Subject-wise marks

Division

Qualifying status

Students are advised to carefully check all information mentioned on the marksheet. In case of any errors, they should immediately inform their school authorities.

To pass the Tripura Madhyamik examination, students must:

Score at least 30 marks in each subject

Obtain a minimum aggregate of 150 marks

Students who fail in one or two subjects but meet the aggregate requirement will be allowed to appear for the supplementary examination. However, students who fail in more than two subjects will have to reappear for the exam in the next academic year.