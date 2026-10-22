School Assembly News Headlines (October 23): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 23): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

BJP Targets Congress After Report Claims French Riots, Indian Protests Link

Rs 15,233 Crore Seized, 148 Homes Built: Yogi Adityanath's Anti-Gangster Pitch

Om Birla Hopes For Consensus On Joint Declaration At BRICS Parliamentary Meet

Tamil Nadu Dalit Student Found Dead, Parents Allege Caste Bias At School

Bihar Man Arrested For AI Video Showing Bomb Blast At Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha

Andhra Student's Braille Printer Makes Top 20 For James Dyson Award 2026

Maharashtra Businessman Duped Of Rs 1.2 Crore By Gurugram's 'Tesla'

On Camera, Tamil Nadu Bus Driver, Conductor Kick 'Drunk' Passenger Trying To Board

"Worse Than Delhi": High Court Flags Mumbai Pollution, Raps Authorities

Drugs Worth Rs 60 Crore Seized, 7 Arrested: Interstate Heroin Network Busted

Top International News

"CEO Chief Ministers": Nikhil Kamath On What India Can Learn From China | Live Updates

After Nobel Snub, Donald Trump Wants Prestigious Pulitzer For His "Writings"

Trump Says "Much Different Kind" Of India-US Trade Deal Is "Pretty Close"

Russia's AI Dream In Dark As Ukraine Drones Target 3 Big Data Centres

Indian Among 2 Killed In Attack On Saudi Airport, 2 Others Injured

Elon Musk's Public Endorsement Of SpaceX-Tesla Merger Worries Insiders

"You've Got A Long Day At Anthropic": Monk On "Spooky" Chat With Claude

AI Can Be Intelligent Without Being Conscious: Swami Sarvapriyananda

How Google's Sundar Pichai Vetoed Trump's Bid To Rename Atlantic Ocean

US Top Court Refuses Team Trump's Treatment Curbs On Transgender Inmates

Top Sports News

India Script T20 History: List Of Records Broken During Epic 226-Run Chase

1st T20I: Naman Dhir's Masterclass As India Register Record Run-Chase vs NZ

Smriti Mandhana's India Eye Another Clean Sweep As ODI Series Begins

Swimmer Kapil Kumar Wins 400m Freestyle S10 Silver In Asian Para Games

Aus Umpire Lauds Indian Spinners, Intrigued By Delhi's Festive Spirit, Spices

"Earn The Baggy Green": Michael Hussey Rejects Rush To Replace Australia's Veterans

Para Asiad: Bhavina-Subham Settle For Bronze After Semifinal Heartbreak

Asian Para Games: Indian Para Swimmer Deported Over Sexual Misconduct Charges

Harbhajan's Huge Charge Against Chappell: Divided India To Benefit Australia

Asian Para Games LIVE: India Sweeps All 3 Podium Spots In High Jump T63, Medals Galore

Top Education News

This Emerging Engineering Career In India Could Pay Up To Rs 1 Crore A Year

SNAP 2026 Mock Test 2 Tomorrow: Registration Closes Today, Check Details

What Are Allied Healthcare Courses? Who Is Eligible To Apply, Programmes

Build Industry-Ready Biotechnology Skills With IIT Madras UDYOG

She Started By Configuring Routers In India, Now Plans Google's Network Growth