School Assembly News Headlines (October 23): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 23)
School Assembly News Headlines (October 23): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News
- BJP Targets Congress After Report Claims French Riots, Indian Protests Link
- Rs 15,233 Crore Seized, 148 Homes Built: Yogi Adityanath's Anti-Gangster Pitch
- Om Birla Hopes For Consensus On Joint Declaration At BRICS Parliamentary Meet
- Tamil Nadu Dalit Student Found Dead, Parents Allege Caste Bias At School
- Bihar Man Arrested For AI Video Showing Bomb Blast At Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha
- Andhra Student's Braille Printer Makes Top 20 For James Dyson Award 2026
- Maharashtra Businessman Duped Of Rs 1.2 Crore By Gurugram's 'Tesla'
- On Camera, Tamil Nadu Bus Driver, Conductor Kick 'Drunk' Passenger Trying To Board
- "Worse Than Delhi": High Court Flags Mumbai Pollution, Raps Authorities
- Drugs Worth Rs 60 Crore Seized, 7 Arrested: Interstate Heroin Network Busted
Top International News
- "CEO Chief Ministers": Nikhil Kamath On What India Can Learn From China | Live Updates
- After Nobel Snub, Donald Trump Wants Prestigious Pulitzer For His "Writings"
- Trump Says "Much Different Kind" Of India-US Trade Deal Is "Pretty Close"
- Russia's AI Dream In Dark As Ukraine Drones Target 3 Big Data Centres
- Indian Among 2 Killed In Attack On Saudi Airport, 2 Others Injured
- Elon Musk's Public Endorsement Of SpaceX-Tesla Merger Worries Insiders
- "You've Got A Long Day At Anthropic": Monk On "Spooky" Chat With Claude
- AI Can Be Intelligent Without Being Conscious: Swami Sarvapriyananda
- How Google's Sundar Pichai Vetoed Trump's Bid To Rename Atlantic Ocean
- US Top Court Refuses Team Trump's Treatment Curbs On Transgender Inmates
Top Sports News
- India Script T20 History: List Of Records Broken During Epic 226-Run Chase
- 1st T20I: Naman Dhir's Masterclass As India Register Record Run-Chase vs NZ
- Smriti Mandhana's India Eye Another Clean Sweep As ODI Series Begins
- Swimmer Kapil Kumar Wins 400m Freestyle S10 Silver In Asian Para Games
- Aus Umpire Lauds Indian Spinners, Intrigued By Delhi's Festive Spirit, Spices
- "Earn The Baggy Green": Michael Hussey Rejects Rush To Replace Australia's Veterans
- Para Asiad: Bhavina-Subham Settle For Bronze After Semifinal Heartbreak
- Asian Para Games: Indian Para Swimmer Deported Over Sexual Misconduct Charges
- Harbhajan's Huge Charge Against Chappell: Divided India To Benefit Australia
- Asian Para Games LIVE: India Sweeps All 3 Podium Spots In High Jump T63, Medals Galore
Top Education News
- This Emerging Engineering Career In India Could Pay Up To Rs 1 Crore A Year
- SNAP 2026 Mock Test 2 Tomorrow: Registration Closes Today, Check Details
- What Are Allied Healthcare Courses? Who Is Eligible To Apply, Programmes
- Build Industry-Ready Biotechnology Skills With IIT Madras UDYOG
- She Started By Configuring Routers In India, Now Plans Google's Network Growth
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