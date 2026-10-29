School Assembly News Headlines (October 30): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 30): Today's headlines take us from major development projects in Gujarat to global conflicts, new technology rules, and exciting action on the sports field. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch major projects during a two-day visit to Gujarat, while India closely watches high-stakes diplomatic talks involving Pakistan and Iran. At home, courts, governments, and citizens are grappling with issues ranging from cyber fraud and child marriage to environmental protests and public safety.

Across the globe, tragedy and tension dominate the news: a deadly Russian drone strike in Ukraine, massive protests in Spain after a train crash, and renewed conflict in the Middle East. Yet there are signs of change too, as New York takes a major step to protect young people from the risks of AI chatbots.

Top National News

Rain Forest, Glass Skywalk, Breeding Centre: PM Modi To Launch Key Projects During 2-Day Gujarat Visit

"Throw Mobile Against A Wall": Chief Justice "Baffled" By Digital Arrests

Pune Cop Caught Drunk Driving In Uniform, Suspended After Video Goes Viral

Chandrababu Naidu Surveys Cyclone-Hit Andhra As Damage Estimate Reaches Rs 4,600 Crore

Delhi Air Force Golf Course Shut, Air Chief's Farewell Cancelled Amid Land Row

Arunachal Protesters Rally Against Siang Project, Demand Activists' Release

'Cows Regarded As Mothers': 3 Men Caught With Beef Jailed For Life By Gujarat Court

El Nino Could Hit India Hard, New Tracker Predicts 55,000 Deaths By March

"It Doesn't Mean Father": Adhir Chowdhury Defends Mallikarjuna Kharge's 'Baap' Jibe at PM

Over 500 Arrested As Assam Steps Up Action Against Child Marriage

Observing Karwa Chauth For Another Man Is Mental Cruelty: Jaipur Court

Congress Flips MLC Polls Script In Nagpur, Jabs PM Modi, Devendra Fadnavis Over Posts

Firing Outside Delhi Businessman's House, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Attack

Assam Rifles Chief Visits India-Myanmar Border, Reviews Fencing In Manipur

India Closely Monitoring Tehran Talks Involving Pakistan, Says Centre

Security To Cybersecurity: 11 Nodal Officers To Oversee 2027 Manipur Polls

Top International News

13 Killed As Russian Drone Slams Into Ukraine Train Platform: Authorities

'Minister Of Death': Huge Anti-Government Protests In Spain After Train Crash Kill 68

12 Killed In Saudi Strikes In Yemen, Claim Houthis

Top US Military Planner Removed As Trump Plans Fresh Iran Strikes: Report

New York Passes Law Limiting AI Chatbots Usage For Minors

US Judge Who Presided Over Trump, Maduro, 9/11 Cases, Dies At 92

"I Said Ok": Trump Says JD Vance Wanted To Help Iran With Medical Supplies

3 Oil Tankers On Fire After Hitting Mines In Hormuz, Say Iran Guards

Top Sports News

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Hockey: First Quarter Starts As India Take On China

Shubman Gill Tests Deepinder Goyal's 'Temple' Device, Joins India's T20 Team In Auckland Nets

"Gautam Gambhir Made It Clear": Tilak Varma On Coach's 'ODI-Test' Message For T20I Squad

"I Would Like To Be A Free Agent": Renato Moicano Drops A Bold UFC Future Revelation