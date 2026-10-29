School Assembly News Headlines (October 30): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 30): Today's headlines take us from major development projects in Gujarat to global conflicts, new technology rules, and exciting action on the sports field. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch major projects during a two-day visit to Gujarat, while India closely watches high-stakes diplomatic talks involving Pakistan and Iran. At home, courts, governments, and citizens are grappling with issues ranging from cyber fraud and child marriage to environmental protests and public safety.
Across the globe, tragedy and tension dominate the news: a deadly Russian drone strike in Ukraine, massive protests in Spain after a train crash, and renewed conflict in the Middle East. Yet there are signs of change too, as New York takes a major step to protect young people from the risks of AI chatbots.
Top National News
- Rain Forest, Glass Skywalk, Breeding Centre: PM Modi To Launch Key Projects During 2-Day Gujarat Visit
- "Throw Mobile Against A Wall": Chief Justice "Baffled" By Digital Arrests
- Pune Cop Caught Drunk Driving In Uniform, Suspended After Video Goes Viral
- Chandrababu Naidu Surveys Cyclone-Hit Andhra As Damage Estimate Reaches Rs 4,600 Crore
- Delhi Air Force Golf Course Shut, Air Chief's Farewell Cancelled Amid Land Row
- Arunachal Protesters Rally Against Siang Project, Demand Activists' Release
- 'Cows Regarded As Mothers': 3 Men Caught With Beef Jailed For Life By Gujarat Court
- El Nino Could Hit India Hard, New Tracker Predicts 55,000 Deaths By March
- "It Doesn't Mean Father": Adhir Chowdhury Defends Mallikarjuna Kharge's 'Baap' Jibe at PM
- Over 500 Arrested As Assam Steps Up Action Against Child Marriage
- Observing Karwa Chauth For Another Man Is Mental Cruelty: Jaipur Court
- Congress Flips MLC Polls Script In Nagpur, Jabs PM Modi, Devendra Fadnavis Over Posts
- Firing Outside Delhi Businessman's House, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Attack
- Assam Rifles Chief Visits India-Myanmar Border, Reviews Fencing In Manipur
- India Closely Monitoring Tehran Talks Involving Pakistan, Says Centre
- Security To Cybersecurity: 11 Nodal Officers To Oversee 2027 Manipur Polls
Top International News
- 13 Killed As Russian Drone Slams Into Ukraine Train Platform: Authorities
- 'Minister Of Death': Huge Anti-Government Protests In Spain After Train Crash Kill 68
- 12 Killed In Saudi Strikes In Yemen, Claim Houthis
- Top US Military Planner Removed As Trump Plans Fresh Iran Strikes: Report
- New York Passes Law Limiting AI Chatbots Usage For Minors
- US Judge Who Presided Over Trump, Maduro, 9/11 Cases, Dies At 92
- "I Said Ok": Trump Says JD Vance Wanted To Help Iran With Medical Supplies
- 3 Oil Tankers On Fire After Hitting Mines In Hormuz, Say Iran Guards
Top Sports News
- India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Hockey: First Quarter Starts As India Take On China
- Shubman Gill Tests Deepinder Goyal's 'Temple' Device, Joins India's T20 Team In Auckland Nets
- "Gautam Gambhir Made It Clear": Tilak Varma On Coach's 'ODI-Test' Message For T20I Squad
- "I Would Like To Be A Free Agent": Renato Moicano Drops A Bold UFC Future Revelation