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School Assembly News Headlines (October 29): Top National, International, Sports News

Today's News Bulletin: The Supreme Court observed that the Election Commission cannot modify Forms 6, 7 and 8, which relate to voter registration and corrections.

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School Assembly News Headlines (October 29): Top National, International, Sports News
Today's News Bulletin: Two high-speed trains collided in Spain, killing 64 people.
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School Assembly News Headlines (October 29): From Supreme Court hearing on election forms to a tragic train collision in Spain and a new world record in cricket, here are the headlines students and readers should know this morning. 

Top National News

  • 'Election Commission Can't Modify Forms 6, 7 And 8': Supreme Court During Delhi SIR Hearing
  • Congress Fails To Win Any Seat Across 4 States In Legislative Council Bypolls
  • Cabinet Clears Rs 7,395 Crore Rural Development Scheme For Panchayats
  • "Guess How Many Congress Won?" PM's Taunt With Emoji After MLC Results
  • 5 Killed In Andhra Pradesh Due To Cyclone Arnab
  • Cabinet Approves Rs 10,000 Crore Scheme To Boost Container Manufacturing
  • 'No Good Outcome For Markets': Ramesh Damani On US Midterm Polls
  • Amid Akali-BJP Alliance Buzz, AAP Steps Up Attack On Majithia Over Drugs
  • 'Lawyers Can Escape Pollution By Working From Home, Not Judges': Supreme Court
  • 'Thousands Of Posts Gone': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Alleges Instagram Crackdown
  • 'Not Accidental, Calculated': Probe Reveals Biker Sia Was Intentionally Hit

Top International News

  • 64 Killed As 2 High-Speed Trains Collide In Spain, Human Error Likely Cause
  • 'Lot Of Progress Likely': Trump Says Putin, Zelensky Meet "Very Soon"
  • Ted Bundy, Who Killed 30 Women, Linked To 1974 Utah Girl Murder
  • "Pretend I'm On Ballot": Trump's Solution To Those Doubting Republicans
  • US Cruise Ship 'Odyssey' On World Voyage Stops After Fuel Prices Surge
  • Married To ISIS Fighter, US Woman Convicted Of Getting Terrorist Training
  • 'No Question Of Arab Parties-Backed Government': Netanyahu Amid Deadlock
  • Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Set To Take Charge As High Commissioner To India

Top Sports News 

  • Three-Time Asian Para Games Gold Medallist Neeraj Yadav, 42, Found Dead
  • World Record Alert: Arshdeep Singh Joins Ex-GT Pacer In Elite T20I List
  • "Brings The Worst Out Of All Us": Ex-India Opener Aakash Chopra After Getting Targeted For 3rd India vs New Zealand T20I Prediction
  • "No Clue Who He Is": India's World Cup Winner K Srikkanth On CSK's New Assistant Coach Appointment
  • Arman Tsarukyan Gets A New Opponent As Former UFC Champion Enters RAF Main Event
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