School Assembly News Headlines (October 29): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 29): From Supreme Court hearing on election forms to a tragic train collision in Spain and a new world record in cricket, here are the headlines students and readers should know this morning.

Top National News

'Election Commission Can't Modify Forms 6, 7 And 8': Supreme Court During Delhi SIR Hearing

Congress Fails To Win Any Seat Across 4 States In Legislative Council Bypolls

Cabinet Clears Rs 7,395 Crore Rural Development Scheme For Panchayats

"Guess How Many Congress Won?" PM's Taunt With Emoji After MLC Results

5 Killed In Andhra Pradesh Due To Cyclone Arnab

Cabinet Approves Rs 10,000 Crore Scheme To Boost Container Manufacturing

'No Good Outcome For Markets': Ramesh Damani On US Midterm Polls

Amid Akali-BJP Alliance Buzz, AAP Steps Up Attack On Majithia Over Drugs

'Lawyers Can Escape Pollution By Working From Home, Not Judges': Supreme Court

'Thousands Of Posts Gone': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Alleges Instagram Crackdown

'Not Accidental, Calculated': Probe Reveals Biker Sia Was Intentionally Hit

Top International News

64 Killed As 2 High-Speed Trains Collide In Spain, Human Error Likely Cause

'Lot Of Progress Likely': Trump Says Putin, Zelensky Meet "Very Soon"

Ted Bundy, Who Killed 30 Women, Linked To 1974 Utah Girl Murder

"Pretend I'm On Ballot": Trump's Solution To Those Doubting Republicans

US Cruise Ship 'Odyssey' On World Voyage Stops After Fuel Prices Surge

Married To ISIS Fighter, US Woman Convicted Of Getting Terrorist Training

'No Question Of Arab Parties-Backed Government': Netanyahu Amid Deadlock

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Set To Take Charge As High Commissioner To India

Top Sports News

Three-Time Asian Para Games Gold Medallist Neeraj Yadav, 42, Found Dead

World Record Alert: Arshdeep Singh Joins Ex-GT Pacer In Elite T20I List

"Brings The Worst Out Of All Us": Ex-India Opener Aakash Chopra After Getting Targeted For 3rd India vs New Zealand T20I Prediction

"No Clue Who He Is": India's World Cup Winner K Srikkanth On CSK's New Assistant Coach Appointment

Arman Tsarukyan Gets A New Opponent As Former UFC Champion Enters RAF Main Event