School Assembly News Headlines (October 29): Top National, International, Sports News

Today's News Bulletin: Two high-speed trains collided in Spain, killing 64 people.
School Assembly News Headlines (October 29): From Supreme Court hearing on election forms to a tragic train collision in Spain and a new world record in cricket, here are the headlines students and readers should know this morning.
Top National News
- 'Election Commission Can't Modify Forms 6, 7 And 8': Supreme Court During Delhi SIR Hearing
- Congress Fails To Win Any Seat Across 4 States In Legislative Council Bypolls
- Cabinet Clears Rs 7,395 Crore Rural Development Scheme For Panchayats
- "Guess How Many Congress Won?" PM's Taunt With Emoji After MLC Results
- 5 Killed In Andhra Pradesh Due To Cyclone Arnab
- Cabinet Approves Rs 10,000 Crore Scheme To Boost Container Manufacturing
- 'No Good Outcome For Markets': Ramesh Damani On US Midterm Polls
- Amid Akali-BJP Alliance Buzz, AAP Steps Up Attack On Majithia Over Drugs
- 'Lawyers Can Escape Pollution By Working From Home, Not Judges': Supreme Court
- 'Thousands Of Posts Gone': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Alleges Instagram Crackdown
- 'Not Accidental, Calculated': Probe Reveals Biker Sia Was Intentionally Hit
Top International News
- 64 Killed As 2 High-Speed Trains Collide In Spain, Human Error Likely Cause
- 'Lot Of Progress Likely': Trump Says Putin, Zelensky Meet "Very Soon"
- Ted Bundy, Who Killed 30 Women, Linked To 1974 Utah Girl Murder
- "Pretend I'm On Ballot": Trump's Solution To Those Doubting Republicans
- US Cruise Ship 'Odyssey' On World Voyage Stops After Fuel Prices Surge
- Married To ISIS Fighter, US Woman Convicted Of Getting Terrorist Training
- 'No Question Of Arab Parties-Backed Government': Netanyahu Amid Deadlock
- Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Set To Take Charge As High Commissioner To India
Top Sports News
- Three-Time Asian Para Games Gold Medallist Neeraj Yadav, 42, Found Dead
- World Record Alert: Arshdeep Singh Joins Ex-GT Pacer In Elite T20I List
- "Brings The Worst Out Of All Us": Ex-India Opener Aakash Chopra After Getting Targeted For 3rd India vs New Zealand T20I Prediction
- "No Clue Who He Is": India's World Cup Winner K Srikkanth On CSK's New Assistant Coach Appointment
- Arman Tsarukyan Gets A New Opponent As Former UFC Champion Enters RAF Main Event
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