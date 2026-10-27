School Assembly News Headlines (October 28): Top National, International, Sports News

Today's News Bulletin: Check top national, international, and sports updates.
School Assembly News Headlines (October 28): From major political and legal developments in India to global headlines and record-breaking cricket, here are the key news updates for your school assembly on October 28. The roundup covers national affairs, international developments, and big moments from the world of sports.
Top National News
- Actor Imran Khan Gets Interim Relief In His Challenge To 'Leave India' Notice
- 'India Under No Pressure To Stop Buying Russian Oil': Minister Hardeep Puri
- Odisha Goes To Supreme Court Over Andhra Pradesh Poll Plan In Disputed Area
- Stringent Criminal Law MCOCA Invoked Against Tiger Shroff Firing Suspects
- Congress Gets Permission For Ramlila Protest Rally With Certain Conditions
- Karnataka Final Voter List Down By Nearly 1 Crore After Special Revision
- "For Media Attention?" Chief Justice Slams Lawyer's Rahul Gandhi Assets Plea
- "Apologise": Kiren Rijiju To Congress As Army Debunks Fake China Posts
- Students vs Jamia Continues, University Gives Last Warning To Vacate Site
- "You Are World's Biggest NGO, Just get Registered": Priyanka Kharge To RSS
- India Calls for Equal Veto Rights in UN Security Council Reform
- Odisha, Andhra Pradesh On Alert As Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab Approaches
- Riot-Control Forces Airlifted To Arunachal Pradesh After Anti-Dam Protests
Top International News
- 'Dress Torn, Was Bleeding': Ex-Miss Switzerland Accuses Trump Of Rape
- US Hospital Network Closes Clinics, Diverts Ambulances After Cyberattack
- Melania Trump-Brokered Truce Begins In Ukrainian Town Of Oleshky
- US Judge Extends Curbs On Trump's Golf Course Project After 400 Trees Cut
- Police Arrest Woman At Airport After Her Children Found Home Alone In Florida
- Ex-FBI Chief Hit With Fresh Charges Over Alleged Defence Disclosure
- Trump Pledges $1 Million For Information Leading To Vote Fraud Conviction
- Trump Slams Brazil Election As "Rigged" And "Corrupt" After Lula Wins
- Saudi Coalition Destroys 3 Houthi Missiles, 4 Drones Fired Towards Kingdom
Top Sports News
- Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli After 38-Ball 113 vs New Zealand, Need 3 More To Surpass Babar Azam In Elite List
- Abhishek Sharma-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Break 2 World Records, Equal 1 In Wellington Carnage vs New Zealand
- "I'm Not Done Yet": Jarmanpreet Singh Dismisses Retirement Talk
- Big Blow For Sri Lanka As Pathum Nissanka Ruled Out Of Pakistan Tests
- Alex Pereira's Latest Sparring Video Has Fans Worried About His Heavyweight Run Ahead Of Sergei Pavlovich Fight
- Je'Von Evans And Penta Will Challenge The Vision For The World Tag Team Championship
- Jalen Carter's Postgame Decision Draws Attention After Philadelphia Eagles' Fifth Straight Loss
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