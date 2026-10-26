School Assembly News Headlines (October 27): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 27): From courtroom relief for Rahul Gandhi and nationwide BJP protests to AI-generated political advertisements in the US and PV Sindhu's badminton campaign, today's headlines cover the major national, international, and sports developments students should know.

Top National News

Rahul Gandhi 'Not Guilty' In Defamation Case Over 2018 Amit Shah Remarks

BJP Holds Protests Across Country, Seeks M Kharge's Apology Over "Baap" Jibe

5 Cars In Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Collide With Ambulance On UP Expressway

Supreme Court Rejects Petition Against 6 AIADMK MLAs Who Joined TVK

Lucknow NEET Aspirant, 17, Fakes Kidnapping To Extort Rs 5 Lakh From Father

Jamia Students Reject University's Union Polls Offer, Refuse To End Protest

Jagan Reddy's Party MP Seeks Independent Probe Into Andhra Poll Violence

Ex-Army Captain Arrested For Sharing Defence Information With Partner

"Change Party Name To Samajwadi Yadav Parivar": A Owaisi Jabs Akhilesh Yadav

Jamia Millia Islamia Files Police Complaint Against Congress MPs For Trespassing During Stir

Over 340 Voter ID Cards Found On Narmada Riverbank In Madhya Pradesh

Delhi To Ban Non-BS-VI Vehicles Entering City Till January To Curb Pollution

15 Shops, A Hotel Destroyed In Jammu Market Fire, Losses Estimated In Crores

Top International News

Trump Calls Michigan Senate Candidate "Jihadist," Questions Loyalty To US

AI-Generated Political Ads Flood US Midterms, Raising Deepfake Concerns

'Vote For Bibi, We Have To Finish Job': Trump Ahead Of Israel Elections

Trump Critic Lula Wins Record Fourth Term In Brazil In Surprise Comeback

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Machado Announces Return To Venezuela

Top Sports News

Fresh Off Paris Final, PV Sindhu Leads India's Charge At Hylo Open

Gerald Coetzee Replaces Injured Anrich Nortje As South Africa Announce Playing XI For Test Series Decider

Out On 199, Devdutt Padikkal's Reaction On Controversial Dismissal Goes Viral

Haris Rauf Clashes With Will Jacks, Tension Escalates In Pakistan vs England Match

World Boxing U-19 Championships: Aditya Eases Into Gold Medal Bout Against Islam Magomedov Of Russia

Head Coach Phil Simmons Breaks Silence On Bangladesh 'Chaos' Ahead Of Crucial West Indies Tests

"I Would Like To Take It With Zoil Instead": Fan Leaves Cinna Embarrassed During Photo Request