School Assembly News Headlines (October 27): Top National, International, Sports News

Today's News Bulletin: In sports, PV Sindhu leads India's challenge at the Hylo Open.
School Assembly News Headlines (October 27): From courtroom relief for Rahul Gandhi and nationwide BJP protests to AI-generated political advertisements in the US and PV Sindhu's badminton campaign, today's headlines cover the major national, international, and sports developments students should know.
Top National News
- Rahul Gandhi 'Not Guilty' In Defamation Case Over 2018 Amit Shah Remarks
- BJP Holds Protests Across Country, Seeks M Kharge's Apology Over "Baap" Jibe
- 5 Cars In Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Collide With Ambulance On UP Expressway
- Supreme Court Rejects Petition Against 6 AIADMK MLAs Who Joined TVK
- Lucknow NEET Aspirant, 17, Fakes Kidnapping To Extort Rs 5 Lakh From Father
- Jamia Students Reject University's Union Polls Offer, Refuse To End Protest
- Jagan Reddy's Party MP Seeks Independent Probe Into Andhra Poll Violence
- Ex-Army Captain Arrested For Sharing Defence Information With Partner
- "Change Party Name To Samajwadi Yadav Parivar": A Owaisi Jabs Akhilesh Yadav
- Jamia Millia Islamia Files Police Complaint Against Congress MPs For Trespassing During Stir
- Over 340 Voter ID Cards Found On Narmada Riverbank In Madhya Pradesh
- Delhi To Ban Non-BS-VI Vehicles Entering City Till January To Curb Pollution
- 15 Shops, A Hotel Destroyed In Jammu Market Fire, Losses Estimated In Crores
Top International News
- Trump Calls Michigan Senate Candidate "Jihadist," Questions Loyalty To US
- AI-Generated Political Ads Flood US Midterms, Raising Deepfake Concerns
- 'Vote For Bibi, We Have To Finish Job': Trump Ahead Of Israel Elections
- Trump Critic Lula Wins Record Fourth Term In Brazil In Surprise Comeback
- Nobel Peace Prize Winner Machado Announces Return To Venezuela
Top Sports News
- Fresh Off Paris Final, PV Sindhu Leads India's Charge At Hylo Open
- Gerald Coetzee Replaces Injured Anrich Nortje As South Africa Announce Playing XI For Test Series Decider
- Out On 199, Devdutt Padikkal's Reaction On Controversial Dismissal Goes Viral
- Haris Rauf Clashes With Will Jacks, Tension Escalates In Pakistan vs England Match
- World Boxing U-19 Championships: Aditya Eases Into Gold Medal Bout Against Islam Magomedov Of Russia
- Head Coach Phil Simmons Breaks Silence On Bangladesh 'Chaos' Ahead Of Crucial West Indies Tests
- "I Would Like To Take It With Zoil Instead": Fan Leaves Cinna Embarrassed During Photo Request
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