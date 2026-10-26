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School Assembly News Headlines (October 27): Top National, International, Sports News

Internationally, US President Donald Trump's comments on elections and AI-generated campaign raised concerns, while Brazil's Lula won a record fourth term.

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School Assembly News Headlines (October 27): Top National, International, Sports News
Today's News Bulletin: In sports, PV Sindhu leads India's challenge at the Hylo Open.
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School Assembly News Headlines (October 27): From courtroom relief for Rahul Gandhi and nationwide BJP protests to AI-generated political advertisements in the US and PV Sindhu's badminton campaign, today's headlines cover the major national, international, and sports developments students should know.

Top National News

  • Rahul Gandhi 'Not Guilty' In Defamation Case Over 2018 Amit Shah Remarks
  • BJP Holds Protests Across Country, Seeks M Kharge's Apology Over "Baap" Jibe
  • 5 Cars In Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Collide With Ambulance On UP Expressway
  • Supreme Court Rejects Petition Against 6 AIADMK MLAs Who Joined TVK
  • Lucknow NEET Aspirant, 17, Fakes Kidnapping To Extort Rs 5 Lakh From Father
  • Jamia Students Reject University's Union Polls Offer, Refuse To End Protest
  • Jagan Reddy's Party MP Seeks Independent Probe Into Andhra Poll Violence
  • Ex-Army Captain Arrested For Sharing Defence Information With Partner
  • "Change Party Name To Samajwadi Yadav Parivar": A Owaisi Jabs Akhilesh Yadav
  • Jamia Millia Islamia Files Police Complaint Against Congress MPs For Trespassing During Stir
  • Over 340 Voter ID Cards Found On Narmada Riverbank In Madhya Pradesh
  • Delhi To Ban Non-BS-VI Vehicles Entering City Till January To Curb Pollution
  • 15 Shops, A Hotel Destroyed In Jammu Market Fire, Losses Estimated In Crores

Top International News

  • Trump Calls Michigan Senate Candidate "Jihadist," Questions Loyalty To US
  • AI-Generated Political Ads Flood US Midterms, Raising Deepfake Concerns
  • 'Vote For Bibi, We Have To Finish Job': Trump Ahead Of Israel Elections
  • Trump Critic Lula Wins Record Fourth Term In Brazil In Surprise Comeback
  • Nobel Peace Prize Winner Machado Announces Return To Venezuela

Top Sports News

  • Fresh Off Paris Final, PV Sindhu Leads India's Charge At Hylo Open
  • Gerald Coetzee Replaces Injured Anrich Nortje As South Africa Announce Playing XI For Test Series Decider
  • Out On 199, Devdutt Padikkal's Reaction On Controversial Dismissal Goes Viral
  • Haris Rauf Clashes With Will Jacks, Tension Escalates In Pakistan vs England Match
  • World Boxing U-19 Championships: Aditya Eases Into Gold Medal Bout Against Islam Magomedov Of Russia
  • Head Coach Phil Simmons Breaks Silence On Bangladesh 'Chaos' Ahead Of Crucial West Indies Tests
  • "I Would Like To Take It With Zoil Instead": Fan Leaves Cinna Embarrassed During Photo Request
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