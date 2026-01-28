School Assembly News Headlines (January 29): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School News Headlines: "India Came Out On Top"
School Assembly News Headlines (January 29): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.
Top National Headlines (January 29)
- From AI To Eco-Innovation: Delhi School Students Showcase Start-Up Ideas At NEEEV Meet
- Centre To Clarify Concerns Over UGC's New Rules Amid Nationwide Backlash
- "No Readback Of Landing Clearance": Final Moments On Ajit Pawar's Plane
- "Why Should I Ground Fit Aircraft?" VSR Aviation Owner After Ajit Pawar's Death
- CCTV Footage Shows Moment Ajit Pawar's Plane Crashed, Burst Into Flames
- Ajit Pawar's Last Rites To Be Performed At 11 Am In Baramati Tomorrow
- "Wow. This Is A New Kind Of Fraud": Supreme Court On Minority Certificate Plea
Top International Headlines (January 29)
- "India Came Out On Top": Trump Aide Says Trade Deal With EU Favours Delhi
- Video: Ilhan Omar Sprayed With Unknown Liquid While Condemning ICE Actions
- New Terror Nexus In Making? Pak Lashkar Commander Admits To Hamas Links
- Taliban's New Law Legalises Slavery In Afghanistan, Makes Mullahs Immune
- Russian Strikes In Ukraine Kill 12, Target Passenger Train
Top Sports Headlines (January 29)
- Pakistan Greats Unite To Take Stand Against Mohsin Naqvi Over T20 World Cup Pull Out Threat
- India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 4th T20I: No Ishan Kishan In India's XI vs NZ. Suryakumar Yadav Gives Reason
- BCCI To Make Massive Policy Changes. It Has A Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Connection
- Sunil Gavaskar Gives Blunt Take On India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash: "Real Battle"
Top Education News (January 29)
- Cambridge University To Accept CBSE Class 12 Scores For Undergraduate Admission
- UK Scholarships 2026: University of Birmingham Announces Rs 13 Lakh Fee Waiver For Indian Students
- QS Rankings 2026 For Europe Out: Oxford University Tops, See Complete List
- IIT Bombay Alumni Pulled Off A Rs 200 Crore Student Housing Project