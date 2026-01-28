School Assembly News Headlines (January 29): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (January 29): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (January 29)

From AI To Eco-Innovation: Delhi School Students Showcase Start-Up Ideas At NEEEV Meet

Centre To Clarify Concerns Over UGC's New Rules Amid Nationwide Backlash

"No Readback Of Landing Clearance": Final Moments On Ajit Pawar's Plane

"Why Should I Ground Fit Aircraft?" VSR Aviation Owner After Ajit Pawar's Death

CCTV Footage Shows Moment Ajit Pawar's Plane Crashed, Burst Into Flames

Ajit Pawar's Last Rites To Be Performed At 11 Am In Baramati Tomorrow

"Wow. This Is A New Kind Of Fraud": Supreme Court On Minority Certificate Plea

Top International Headlines (January 29)

"India Came Out On Top": Trump Aide Says Trade Deal With EU Favours Delhi

Video: Ilhan Omar Sprayed With Unknown Liquid While Condemning ICE Actions

New Terror Nexus In Making? Pak Lashkar Commander Admits To Hamas Links

Taliban's New Law Legalises Slavery In Afghanistan, Makes Mullahs Immune

Russian Strikes In Ukraine Kill 12, Target Passenger Train

Top Sports Headlines (January 29)

Pakistan Greats Unite To Take Stand Against Mohsin Naqvi Over T20 World Cup Pull Out Threat

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 4th T20I: No Ishan Kishan In India's XI vs NZ. Suryakumar Yadav Gives Reason

BCCI To Make Massive Policy Changes. It Has A Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Connection

Sunil Gavaskar Gives Blunt Take On India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash: "Real Battle"

Top Education News (January 29)