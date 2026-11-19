SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results for the Clerical cadre in SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) of the preliminary examination held in September 2026. Registered candidates can check their SBI Clerk Prelims result 2026 on the bank's official website, sbi.bank.in. Applicants must also note that the exam-conducting body has also issued the Mains call letter for the qualified candidates.

According to official information, the SBI Clerk main examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on November 26 and 27, 2026.

Login Details Required

Applicants must enter their roll number or registration number and date of birth to access their Prelims scorecards.

How To Download Mains Admit Card?

Qualified candidates can follow the steps given below to download the main exam admit card.

Visit the official website, sbi.bank.in Go to the careers section (or directly visit: sbi.bank.in/web/careers) Click on the recruitment results tab Under the ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates' link, click on the link indicating ‘downlaod mains examination call letter'

Eligible candidates can enter their login details to download the main exam admit card and save the hall ticket for future use.

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The exam body noted that candidates who have qualified for main examination must bring the duly authenticated preliminary exam call letter (with authenticated copy of ID proof) as well as the main examination call letter at the time of exam.

