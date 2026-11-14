SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: Check Expected Date, How To Download

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the SBI Clerk Prelims result 2026 for Junior Associate Posts anytime soon. However no official result date has been announced by the examination body as of now. Once released candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their qualifying status on the official website, sbi.bank.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted on September 26 and 27, 2026 and the recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 7,680 regular junior associate vacancies.

The result will be released in a PDF format and the scorecard and cut-off marks will be released separately on the portal.

Candidates who will qualify the preliminary round will move to the next stage of the selection process which is the mains examination, which is scheduled to be held on November 26, 2026.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: Steps to Check

Provided below are steps for candidates to check the prelims qualifying status once released:

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.bank.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the careers sections.

Step 3: Under the careers section, click on the current openings.

Step 4: Find the Junior Associate recruitment notification.

Step 5: Click on the SBI Prelims result 2026 link.

Step 6: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Use Ctrl+F to search the roll number.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Once the SBI Clerk Prelims 2026 result is announced, a few days after the result announcement the exam-conducting body will release the scorecard that will contain the overall marks obtained by the candidate, section-wise marks, candidate's name, roll number, and other details.