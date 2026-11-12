Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Will SBI, PNB, HDFC, ICICI And Axis Bank Remain Closed On November 13?

Bank Holiday on November 13, 2026: Bank customers planning to visit their branches on Friday should check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar before stepping out. Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya on November 13 on account of the Wangala Festival. However, this is a regional holiday and does not apply to the entire country.

The holiday will apply to branches of major public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Canara Bank in Meghalaya.

Customers in other states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and West Bengal, can visit their bank branches as usual, subject to their local branch schedules.

Why Are Banks Closed On November 13?

According to the RBI's official bank holiday calendar, branches in Meghalaya will remain closed on Friday, November 13, for the Wangala Festival.

Wangala is an important harvest festival celebrated by the Garo community of Meghalaya. It is also known as the '100 Drums Festival' and marks the end of the harvest season.

The festival is celebrated to express gratitude to the Sun God, Misi Saljong, for a good harvest. Traditional music, dancing and the beating of large drums are important parts of the celebrations.

The festival is mainly observed across the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya.

Will SBI, PNB, HDFC And ICICI Bank Branches Remain Closed?

Yes. Bank branches in Meghalaya will remain closed on November 13, including those operated by major public and private sector lenders.

However, customers should note that the holiday is limited to Meghalaya. It does not mean that all branches of SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and other lenders across India will remain shut.

Banking operations in other states are scheduled to continue as normal on Friday.

Can You Use UPI, ATMs And Internet Banking On November 13?

Even when bank branches are closed for a regional holiday, customers can generally continue to use digital banking services.

Services such as UPI payments, mobile banking, internet banking and ATM withdrawals are expected to remain available.

However, customers who need to visit a branch for services such as cash deposits, cheque-related work or document submissions should plan accordingly.

Upcoming Bank Holidays In November 2026

Apart from November 13, the RBI's November holiday calendar includes several other regional bank holidays.

Here are some important dates:

16 November: Banks will remain closed in Bihar and Jharkhand for Chhath Puja.

20 November: Banks in Uttarakhand will observe a holiday for Igas-Bagwal.

23 November: Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed for Seng Kut Snem.

24 November: Banks in several states and cities will observe a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

27 November: Banks in Karnataka will remain closed for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

Customers should check the RBI's state-wise holiday calendar before visiting a branch, as bank holidays vary across the country.