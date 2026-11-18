Candidates who appeared for the State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Preliminary Examination 2026 are eagerly waiting for their results. The bank is expected to announce the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 on 18 November. However, SBI has not officially confirmed the result date or time.

According to the latest updates available on the morning of 18 November, the result is still awaited. Candidates are advised to visit the official SBI website, sbi.bank.in, for the latest information.

The preliminary examination was held on 26 and 27 September 2026 for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). The main recruitment notification advertised 7,680 regular vacancies, along with backlog vacancies.

How to Download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026

Once SBI activates the result link, candidates will be able to check their results online by following these steps:

1. Visit the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in.

2. Open the Careers section.

3. Click on Current Openings.

4. Find the Junior Associate recruitment notification.

5. Look for the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 link.

6. Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth, if required.

7. Submit the details to view your result.

8. Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should keep their login details ready to avoid any last-minute problems.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut-off Marks 2026

SBI is also expected to release the Prelims cut-off marks along with the result or scorecard. The cut-off marks will help candidates understand the minimum marks required to qualify for the next stage.

The cut-off may vary according to the candidate's state and category. Candidates should check the official cut-off figures rather than relying on unofficial estimates.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2026: Check Exam Dates

SBI has scheduled the Junior Associate Mains Examination for 26 and 27 November 2026. Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary Examination will be eligible to appear for the next stage.

The Mains examination call letter is expected to be released ahead of the examination. However, SBI has not confirmed its exact release date.

Candidates should regularly check the official Careers section for updates about the result, cut-off marks and Mains admit card.