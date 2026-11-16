The Joint Family That Built Two Officers: Pallavi And Aditya Mishra's Success Story

UPSC Journey: Success in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is not just the result of the hard work of the candidate, behind it lies the sacrifice, discipline, and support of the entire family. Madhya Pradesh's Dewas SP Aditya Mishra and his younger sister, Punjab cadre IAS officer Pallavi Mishra's story has proved this.

Aditya Mishra, a 2018-batch IPS officer in the Madhya Pradesh cadre, was recently transferred from Balaghat Superintendent of Police to Dewas Superintendent of Police, while Pallavi Mishra, a 2023-batch IAS officer, was recently appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner in Amritsar. Speaking to NDTV, IPS Aditya Mishra highlighted the role of his family in his and his sister's success.

Mishra told NDTV that their father spent his life between Bhopal and Jabalpur for 25 years for the education of his children, their mother managed the family along with her job; uncles, aunts and cousins supported them at every step. It is the result of this collective effort of the joint family in Bhopal that today, brother and sister have become IAS and IPS officers from the same family.

IPS Aditya Mishra said that his father, Ajay Mishra, is a senior advocate and practises in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur, and the Supreme Court. To ensure his children's education, he moved the family to Bhopal, while he himself continued to work in Jabalpur. For the past 25 years, his life has moved between Bhopal and Jabalpur. Traveling four nights a week on the Narmada Express has been a part of his daily routine. Mishra believes that his father's sacrifice laid the foundation for his and Pallavi's success.

Mishra's mother, Dr Renu Mishra, is the Principal of Sri Sathya Sai Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Bhopal. Along with her professional responsibilities, she also focused fully on her children's education and UPSC preparation. The officer said that without his mother's support, it would not have been easy for him and his sister to reach this far.

According to Mishra, the siblings benefited greatly from their joint family. Their uncle, Sanjay Mishra, a well-known chartered accountant in Bhopal, was always there for them, from childhood to crucial career decisions. Whether it was school parent meetings, admission to engineering coaching in Kota, or major life decisions, Mishra noted that they often gave importance to their uncle's advice.

Meanwhile, their aunt, Archana Mishra, never differentiated between her children and them, according to Mishra. He further added that he received as much affection from his aunt as from his mother.

Mishra also recalled how his cousins made him tea and coffee when he got tired from studying late at night.

Mishra also noted that his grandfather, Mahesh Dutt Mishra, was a DSP in the Madhya Pradesh Police. Their 94-year-old grandmother, Urmila Mishra, still holds the family together, he said. Interestingly, Urmila Mishra was the wicketkeeper for her college cricket team in the 1950s. Mishra believes that the atmosphere of education, discipline, and values ​​instilled in the family is a gift from his grandparents.

Aditya Mishra's wife was his college senior. He noted that after marriage, she left her job in the United States. His wife, who studied Artificial Intelligence from IIT Madras, currently works from home as a Senior Research Scientist at a Seattle-based company. Mishra mentioned that his wife's support, like his family, has been a significant strength in his career.

Mishra also shared that during his tenure as SP in Balaghat, his work ethic was widely appreciated, which is why many locals became emotional at the time of his transfer.

Aditya Mishra secured the 158th rank in the UPSC 2017 exam. He succeeded in his second attempt and was allotted the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Inspired by his elder brother's success, Pallavi Mishra also began preparing for the UPSC and became an IAS officer, securing the 73rd rank in her second attempt.

Mishra said that while people see his and Pallavi's success today, years of family sacrifice lie behind it. This story is not just about an IPS and an IAS officer, but also about a family that put their children's dreams before their own and saw them come true.

Reported by Vishwanath Saini