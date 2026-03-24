RBSE Rajasthan Shala Darpan Class 5 And 8 Results Out: Check Details

Rajasthan Board 5th 8th Class Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday declared the Class 5 and Class 8 results. Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced the results at 1 PM that included pass percentages and key statistics, during an online press conference held from the Ajmer office. The pass percentage for Class 5 is 97.71 per cent, while for Class 8 is 97.01 per cent.

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Students can check their results online using their roll number and other required details on the official websites - rajpsp.nic.in and rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. The result links have been activated on both portals. Students can also access Class 10 results on the rajpsp portal. To download their online marksheets, candidates must enter their roll number and necessary credentials.

The RBSE Class 8 examinations were conducted from February 19 to March 4, while Class 5 exams were held from February 20 to March 5. This year, over 2.6 million students appeared for the exams, which were conducted in a single shift.

The board has discontinued the automatic promotion policy this year. To pass the RBSE Class 5 and 8 exams, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks. Those who fail to meet the minimum passing criteria will be required to appear for compartment examinations.

In 2025, a total of 97.3 per cent of students passed the RBSE Class 5 exams. The pass percentage for Class 8 was approximately 95.72 percent. Class 8 results were declared on May 26th, while Class 5 results were declared on May 30th last year.