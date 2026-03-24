RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Results 2026 Today: Passing Marks, Grading System Explained

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5th, 8th Results 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, will declare the Class 5 and Class 8 results today. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official RBSE websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and Rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5th, 8th Result 2026: Here's Direct Link To Check

The RBSE Class 8 examinations for 2026 were held from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 examinations were conducted from February 20 to March 5. Over 26 lakh students appeared for the exams this year, which were held in a single shift. Ahead of the result declaration, students should be aware of the minimum passing marks required to clear the Class 5 and Class 8 examinations.

RBSE Class 5th, 8th Results 2026: What Are The Passing Marks?

Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject, along with an overall aggregate of 33 per cent, to pass the examinations. The results are released in the form of grades, where a grade of 'D' or above is considered a pass.

Grading System Explained

The evaluation is based on a nine-level grading scale, where A1 represents the top band (91-100 marks) and E2 indicates the lowest range (0-20 marks). To be declared successful in the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 exams, students need to secure a minimum grade of D. Candidates who are awarded an F grade in any subject will have to take supplementary examinations.

The online results will be provisional in nature. Students will need to collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools a few days after the declaration of results.

In 2025, a total of 97.30 per cent of students passed the RBSE Class 5 examinations, while the pass percentage for Class 8 stood at approximately 95.72 per cent. The Class 8 results were declared on May 26, while the Class 5 results were announced on May 30. The board usually releases the results in the last week of May after the completion of evaluation and verification processes.

