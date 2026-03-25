MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026 Likely To Be Out At 11:30 AM: Check Direct Link

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) is all set to announce Class 5 and Class 8 board examination results for 2026 today at 11:30 AM. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website, rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result using their login credentials. Candidates can check their scores by entering their Roll Number or Samagra ID, as required.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and other key details ready to avoid delays while checking their results. The marksheet will include crucial details such as the student's name, marks secured, and pass status.

The Class 5 examinations were conducted from February 20 to February 26, while the Class 8 examination took place on February 28. Both exams were held in a single shift each day from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

How to View Your Results

Step 1: Visit the MP Rajya Shiksha Kendra's official website.

Step 2: Locate and click on the Class 5 or Class 8 results link.

Step 3: Enter your Samagra ID or Roll Number along with the captcha.

Step 4: Click on submit to view your Class 5 or Class 8 examination result.

Step 5: Download your mark sheet for future reference.

How to Download Your Mark Sheet