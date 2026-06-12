MPBSE MP Board 10th 2nd Exam Result 2026 Out: Here's Direct Link To Check

MPBSE MP Board 10th 2nd Exam Result 2026 Out: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board Class 10 Second Main Exam Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the MP Board second main examination can now check and download their results from the official website, mpbse.mpononline.gov.in, using their roll number and application number.

This year, the MP Board Class 10 supplementary (compartment/second main) exams were conducted from May 7 to May 19, 2026. The result released online is provisional. Students will be required to visit their respective schools to collect their original mark sheets.

Apart from the Class 10 supplementary result, MPBSE also released the Class 12 second main exam result 2026 on June 12 at around 4 PM.

The application window for the Class 10 second main exam opened on April 17 and closed on April 26. The exams were conducted from May 7 to May 19, and the results were declared on June 12.

Steps To Check MP Board 10th Second Exam Result 2026

Visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in

Click on the 'Important Alerts' section on the homepage

Select 'MP 10th Second Exam Result 2026'

Enter roll number and application number

Submit the details to view the marksheet

Download and save the result for future reference

Details Mentioned on the Marksheet

The MP Board Class 10 second exam result includes:

Student name

Roll number

School name

Application number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grade

Qualification status (pass/fail)

What's Next After the Result?

With the supplementary results declared, students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools. Qualified students are eligible to seek admission to Class 11 in schools or institutions of their choice.