MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026 Out: Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026 Out: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the Class 12 second exam (supplementary/improvement) result 2026. Students who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards through the official websites.

The result is available on portals including mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. Candidates can access their results by entering their roll number and application number on the login page.

Exam details and eligibility

The Class 12 second examination was conducted from May 7 to May 25, 2026, in a single shift at designated examination centres across the state. The supplementary and improvement exams were held for students who were either absent in the main board examination, could not qualify, or wished to improve their scores.

Details mentioned on scorecard

The MP Board 12th second exam scorecard 2026 includes key information such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, examination type, qualifying status, and overall result status. Students are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the marksheet.

How to check MP Board 12th second exam result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their result:

Visit the official website: mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in

Click on the link for "MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026"

Enter roll number and application number in the login window

Submit the details to view the result

Download and take a printout for future reference

Result access and updates

Apart from the main portals, results and updates may also be made available on mpbse.nic.in and result.mponline.gov.in. Students are advised to keep their credentials ready to avoid delays during result checking.

The board has also clarified that the result reflects the revised performance of candidates who appeared in the second examination cycle. Official mark sheets will be issued through schools in due course.