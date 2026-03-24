Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2026: Direct Link, Time And Steps To Download Marksheets

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is all set to announce Class 5 and Class 8 board examination results for 2026 today. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials.

According to Rajasthan Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, Class 5 and 8 results will be released on Tuesday along with Class 10 results.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and other key details ready to avoid delays while checking their results. The marksheet will include crucial details such as the student's name, marks secured, and pass status.

After the declaration of the results, the board will send the original marksheets to respective schools. Students will have to collect their marksheets and certificates from their schools.

Also Read | Rajasthan Board 10th Result Live: Result To Be Announced Today At 1 Pm

How To Check RBSE 5th and 8th Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan Board portal.

Step 2: Click on the "RBSE Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for "RBSE Class 5 or Class 8 Result 2026."

Step 4: Enter the required details and captcha code.

Step 5: Submit the details to view the marksheet on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future use.

Following the declaration of results, students who pass will be eligible for admission to the next classes. Class 5 students will move to Class 6, while Class 8 students will be promoted to Class 9.