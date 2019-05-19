RBSE 12th Results For Arts Stream Next Week; Details Here

RBSE 12th results 2019: Rajasthan Board results will be out on rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 10th results 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE (also known as BSER) will announce the 12th results for Arts stream students next week. According to an official, the RBSE Arts results will be announced anytime next week. "The Board has not fixed any date yet. The results' date will released to the public a day before the actual release date," the official informed NDTV. The RBSE results for Class 12 Science and Commerce stream students were announced this week on May 15. The results will be announced on the official websites of Rajasthan Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE is yet announce a date for Rajasthan Board 10th results. When asked about the Board's plans for releasing the RBSE 10th results, NDTV was told that the first preference of the Board is to release the Arts results and a decision to release the Class 10 results will be taken later.

Last year, RBSE Arts results were released on June 1, 2018.

The Board released 10th results on June 7 last year.

Board secretary Meghna Chaudhary announced the RBSE 12th results for Science and Commerce streams on Wednesday. 2,57,719 students appeared in Science stream board exam. The pass percentage for boys is 91.59 per cent and for girls, it is 95.86 per cent. Overall pass percentage is 92.88 which is approximately 6% more than the last year.

In Commerce stream, 42,140 students had registered and 41,651 appeared. The pass percentage for boys is 89.40 per cent and the pass percentage for girls is 95.31 per cent. The overall pass percentage is 91.46 per cent.

The RBSE 12th result is now available on the official website and students can view their result using their exam roll number.

