Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Result Today

RBSE 12th Result Arts Today at 3 pm: Know How To Check

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the class 12th arts result today. The board has already declared the class 12th result for science and commerce stream last week. Today the result will be released at 3 pm. Meanwhile RBSE is yet to announce a date for Rajasthan Board 10th results. When asked about the Board's plans for releasing the RBSE 10th results, NDTV was told that the first preference of the Board is to release the Arts results and a decision to release the Class 10 results will be taken later.

RBSE Class 12th Arts Result: Live Update

Rajasthan 12th arts result websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

This year the Rajasthan 12th arts result is coming 10 days earlier than it came in 2018.

More than 6 lakh students took the class 12th exam under the RBSE Board this year in arts stream. The proportion of students appearing in Arts stream is more than the number of students appearing in Science and Commerce stream combined.

RBSE 12th Arts Result: Know How To Check

Step One : Visit the official website; rajresults.nic.in.

Step Two : Click on the results link.

Step Three : Enter the required details.

Step One : Submit and view your result.

