Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Result: Live Updates

Rajasthan board result for class 12th arts will be announced at 3 pm.

"The result of 12th Arts will be released tomorrow at 3 in the evening. The department has completed all the preparations," said Govind Singh Dotasra, Education Minister, Rajasthan on May 21. Students who took the class 12th exam under the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in arts stream can check their result online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The class 12th science and commerce results were declared on May 15 in which overall 92.88% and 91.46% students have qualified, respectively. With class 12th arts result the Board will complete the result declaration for intermediate courses and will announce the class 10th result next. When asked about the Board's plans for releasing the RBSE 10th results, NDTV was told that the first preference of the Board is to release the Arts results and a decision to release the Class 10 results will be taken later.

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result: Live Updates

