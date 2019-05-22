Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result Declared; 88% Pass: Live Updates

Rajasthan board result for class 12th arts will be announced at 3 pm.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the class 12th arts results today. Rajasthan board result portals are rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. "The result of 12th Arts will be released tomorrow at 3 in the evening. The department has completed all the preparations," said Govind Singh Dotasra, Education Minister, Rajasthan on May 21. The class 12th science and commerce results were declared on May 15 in which overall 92.88% and 91.46% students have qualified, respectively. With class 12th arts result the Board will complete the result declaration for senior secondary courses. The Board will announce the class 10th result next.

RBSE 12th Arts Result Today: Live Updates

Rajasthan class 12th arts exam result is expected today at 3pm.

