Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result Declared; 88% Pass: Live Updates

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the class 12th arts results today. Rajasthan board result portals are rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. "The result of 12th Arts will be released tomorrow at 3 in the evening. The department has completed all the preparations," said Govind Singh Dotasra, Education Minister, Rajasthan on May 21. The class 12th science and commerce results were declared on May 15 in which overall 92.88% and 91.46% students have qualified, respectively. With class 12th arts result the Board will complete the result declaration for senior secondary courses. The Board will announce the class 10th result next.
RBSE 12th Arts Result Today: Live Updates
Rajasthan class 12th arts exam result is expected today at 3pm.
In response to media's question on class 10 board result, RBSE Chairman Nathmal Didel said, "our team is working on that and we will release the result in the next 10-12 days."
This year, 88% students have cleared the class 12th arts board exam in Rajasthan. The pass percentage among boys is 85.41% and it is 90.81% among girls.
- Go to the official website rajresults.nic.in
- Click on "RBSE 12th Arts result" link
- Enter the roll number and date of birth
- Submit the details
- Get the online mark statement
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will upload the class 12th arts result on rajresults.nic.in at 3pm. Students should check the result from the official website only. Immediately after the results are released online, the website may crash or slowdown. In such cases students should wait for a while and retry later.
Students should check the entries made in the result copy immediately after downloading the same online. Errors, if any, should be rectified at the earliest. In such cases, students should contact the respective schools.
Usually the school boards announce supplementary exam dates on the same day the results are declared. Students those who do not clear the RBSE 12th arts result can appear for the supplementary exam. They have to submit application for the exam soon after the class 12th arts results are out.
With the class 12th arts result, the RBSE will complete result declaration for all senior secondary board exams. The result for class 10 board exam will be released next. However the Board has not announced any date for the same.
As per reports about 537359 students had registered for the 12th board exam in Arts stream in Rajasthan last year among which 88.92% qualified for higher education. The pass percentage among female students was more than male students. 91.25% girls had qualified the exam last year.
The RBSE is declaring the class 12th arts result 10 days earlier than it was declared last year.
Last year, government schools had a better performance than private schools. The pass percentage in government schools was 90.53% and it was 89.05% in private schools.
Last year, a total of 5,37,206 students had registered for the Rajasthan class 12 board exam in Arts stream. However 9,777 students had skipped the exam. 88.92% of the total students who took the exam had qualified.
The Rajasthan board of secondary education will release the class 12th arts result at rajresults.nic.in. Students can check the result 3 pm onwards.