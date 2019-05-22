Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result Declared; 88% Pass: Live Updates

RBSE 12th arts result will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: May 22, 2019 15:11 IST
Rajasthan board result for class 12th arts will be announced at 3 pm.

New Delhi: 

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the class 12th arts results today. Rajasthan board result portals are  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. "The result of 12th Arts will be released tomorrow at 3 in the evening. The department has completed all the preparations," said Govind Singh Dotasra, Education Minister, Rajasthan on May 21. The class 12th science and commerce results were declared on May 15 in which overall 92.88% and 91.46% students have qualified, respectively. With class 12th arts result the Board will complete the result declaration for senior secondary courses. The Board will announce the class 10th result next.

Rajasthan class 12th arts exam result is expected today at 3pm. 

May 22, 2019
15:11 (IST)
Class 10 board result in 10-12 days
In response to media's question on class 10 board result, RBSE Chairman Nathmal Didel said, "our team is working on that and we will release the result in the next 10-12 days."
May 22, 2019
15:05 (IST)
RBSE 12th arts result declared
Check RBSE class 12 arts result
May 22, 2019
15:04 (IST)
88% Pass Rajasthan class 12 arts exam
This year, 88% students have cleared the class 12th arts board exam in Rajasthan. The pass percentage among boys is 85.41% and it is 90.81% among girls.
May 22, 2019
14:39 (IST)
Rajasthan RBSE 12th result: Know how to check
Students can check the class 12th arts result using their roll number and date of birth. Here are the steps to check the result:
  1. Go to the official website rajresults.nic.in
  2. Click on "RBSE 12th Arts result" link
  3. Enter the roll number and date of birth
  4. Submit the details
  5. Get the online mark statement
May 22, 2019
14:29 (IST)
RBSE 12th arts result at 3 pm
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will upload the class 12th arts result on rajresults.nic.in at 3pm. Students should check the result from the official website only. Immediately after the results are released online, the website may crash or slowdown. In such cases students should wait for a while and retry later.
May 22, 2019
13:51 (IST)
RBSE 12th arts result: Important point for candidates
Students should check the entries made in the result copy immediately after downloading the same online. Errors, if any, should be rectified at the earliest. In such cases, students should contact the respective schools.
May 22, 2019
13:33 (IST)
Supplementary exam dates will be announced soon
Usually the school boards announce supplementary exam dates on the same day the results are declared. Students those who do not clear the RBSE 12th arts result can appear for the supplementary exam. They have to submit application for the exam soon after the class 12th arts results are out.
May 22, 2019
13:20 (IST)
Class 10 results will be released next
With the class 12th arts result, the RBSE will complete result declaration for all senior secondary board exams. The result for class 10 board exam will be released next. However the Board has not announced any date for the same.
May 22, 2019
12:57 (IST)
More than 5 lakh students took the class 12 arts exam last year
As per reports about 537359 students had registered for the 12th board exam in Arts stream in Rajasthan last year among which 88.92% qualified for higher education. The pass percentage among female students was more than male students. 91.25% girls had qualified the exam last year.
May 22, 2019
12:35 (IST)
Students should save a copy of the result
Immediately after checking the class 12th arts result, students can save a copy of the same and take its printout. The print copy of the result can be used for reference only till official documents of the Rajasthan class 12 result, is issued by the Board. Usually the Board issues the certificates immediately after the results are out. Students can collect the same from their respective schools.

May 22, 2019
12:18 (IST)
Rajasthan class 12 arts results are coming earlier this year
The RBSE is declaring the class 12th arts result 10 days earlier than it was declared last year.
May 22, 2019
12:09 (IST)
Class 12th arts mark sheet, pass certificates will be issued soon
Immediately after declaring the class 12th arts result, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will issue pass certificates and mark sheets to the students which can be collected from the respective schools.

May 22, 2019
11:51 (IST)
Government schools registered 90.53% pass percentage last year
Last year, government schools had a better performance than private schools. The pass percentage in government schools was 90.53% and it was 89.05% in private schools.
May 22, 2019
11:35 (IST)
In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 88.92%
Last year, a total of 5,37,206 students had registered for the Rajasthan class 12 board exam in Arts stream. However 9,777 students had skipped the exam. 88.92% of the total students who took the exam had qualified.
May 22, 2019
11:18 (IST)
RBSE 12th arts result links
The Rajasthan board of secondary education will release the class 12th arts result at rajresults.nic.in. Students can check the result 3 pm onwards.
May 22, 2019
10:55 (IST)
Rajasthan class 12th arts result time
The Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra, has confirmed that the class 12th arts result will be announced at 3 pm.
