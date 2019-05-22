RBSE 12th Arts Results 2019 Soon; How To Check

RBSE 12th results will be available on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE or BSER (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) is all set to release the RBSE 12th results for Arts students soon. The RBSE 12th Arts results will be released on the official website. The results are expected to be announced by 3.00 pm today, a Rajasthan Board official has confirmed to NDTV yesterday. The candidates will need their RBSE Class 12 examination 2019 roll number to download their results. The Board has already released RBSE 12th results for Science and commerce stream students. The RBSE 10th results are awaited. RBSE 12th results will be announced on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Rajasthan Board, which conducts secondary and higher secondary examination results for more than 20 lakh students, will release RBSE 12th Arts results for six lakh students alone for their examinations held in March this year.

RBSE 12th results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your RBSE 12th results 2019:

Step 1 - Visit any of the following RBSE results link, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2 - Click on "Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2019 Result" link

Step 3 - On next page, enter your roll number

Step 4 - Click "Submit"

Step 5 - Check your results next page

