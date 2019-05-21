RBSE 12th Results For Arts' Students Soon; Details Here

RBSE 12th results 2019: BSER Arts results will be announced on rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th results 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE (also known as BSER) will declare RBSE 12th results for the Arts stream students on May 22 at 3.00 pm. The RBSE 12th Arts results will be released on the official websites. RBSE 12th results for Science and Commerce students were released last week, on May 15. Following the tradition of RBSE, the 12th Arts results are being announced one week later now. The RBSE or BSER results will be released on the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and also on the official results website hosted by National Informatics Centre or NIC, rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan Board is yet to announce a date for RBSE 10th results 2019.

With this Rajasthan will join major education boards like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which have already released Class 10 and Class 12 results in last one month.

According to reports 10 lakh candidates had registered for the RBSE 12th exam held in March and April this year and the RBSE Arts 12th results are being announced for more than 6 lakh students. The exam had started on March 7 and was concluded on April 2 this year.

The proportion of students appearing in Arts stream is more than the number of students appearing in Science and Commerce stream combined.

Recently, Rajasthan Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RajRMSA) released the Rajasthan 5th Board exam on its official website.

RBSE 12th result 2019: How to check RBSE 12th Arts results

RBSE 12th results will be available on official websites; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Follow these steps to download your RBSE 12th results for Arts students from official website:

Step One : Visit the official website; rajresults.nic.in.

Step Two : Click on the results link.

Step Three : Enter the required details.

Step One : Submit and view your result.

