Rajasthan Board 12th Science, Commerce Results Declared: Live Updates

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released class 12 Science and Commerce stream students today. RBSE 12th Result Portal. RBSE 12th results for Science and Commerce stream were released at 4.00 pm today. To download the class 12th result, students should login to the result portal using roll number and date of birth. Reports said 10 lakh students had appeared for the RBSE 12th exam held in March and April this year. The exam had begun on March 7 and concluded on April 2 this year.
In the Rajasthan class 12 commerce board exam 91.46% have qualified for higher education. The pass percentage among girls is 95.31%.
In the science stream girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage among girls is 95.86% and it is 91.59% for boys.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the class 12 result for science and commerce stream. Results for the Arts stream will be released later.
Students can check the RBSE result from the official websites as and when it is declared.
Immediately after checking the result, students can save a copy of the same and take its printout. The print copy of the result can be used for reference only till official documents of the Rajasthan class 12 result, is issued by the Board. Usually the Board issues the certificates immediately after the results are out. Students can collect the same from their respective schools.
This year the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is releasing the class 12 science and commerce results 8 days earlier than it was released last year.
Soon after the declaration of class 12 board result, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will issue pass certificates and mark sheets to the students which can be collected from the respective schools.
Out of total 8 lakh candidates who took the class 12 exam, 36% candidates appeared for the exam in science and commerce streams.
More than 10 lakh students had registered for the RBSE 10th board examination last year. A total of 7042 candidates had registered for the Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha and 31,592 for the Madhyamik Vocational exam.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is yet to confirm any date for class 10 result. Last year the class 10 board exam result was announced on June 11. 79.86% students had cleared the class 10 exam in Rajasthan last year.
Last year, maximum number of students took the class 12 exam in Arts stream. In Arts stream, total 5,37,206 students had registered for the board exam out of which 5, 27, 429 appeared. The pass percentage among girl students was 91.46% and for boys it was 86.67%.
According to reports, 8 lakh students appeared in the RBSE 12th board exams out of which about 2.5 lakh students appeared for RBSE Science stream exam and 42 thousand appeared for RBSE Commerce stream exam.
Close to 42,000 students took the class 12 commerce exam last year under the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. The pass percentage was 91.09%.
Out of 2.5 lakh students who took the class 12 exam in Science stream last year, 86.6% students had qualified and were eligible to pursue undergraduate courses. Girls had performed better than boys last year in Science stream.
According to RBSE Board officials, Rajasthan Board 12th results for Arts stream students will be announced one week later the release of Science and Commerce students. Last year the class 12 Science and Commerce result was declared on May 23 and the Arts result came on June 1.
RBSE results will be released today on these websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in