Rajasthan Board 12th Science, Commerce Results Declared: Live Updates

Rajasthan Board, RBSE, class 12 Science and Commerce results is available at result portal rajresults.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: May 15, 2019 18:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajasthan Board 12th Science, Commerce Results Declared: Live Updates

RBSE 12th results 2019: Science and Commerce results are available at rajresults.nic.in.

New Delhi: 

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released class 12 Science and Commerce stream students today. RBSE 12th Result Portal. RBSE 12th results for Science and Commerce stream were released at 4.00 pm today. To download the class 12th result, students should login to the result portal using roll number and date of birth. Reports said 10 lakh students had appeared for the RBSE 12th exam held in March and April this year. The exam had begun on March 7 and concluded on April 2 this year.

Rajasthan RBSE 12th results 2019: Live updates

RBSE 12th results 2019, RBSE results, RBSE science results, RBSE commerce results, BSER 12th results, BSER 12th results 2019, RBSE 12th results, rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajeduboard, rajeduboard results, bser results, rajasthan board results, bser results

RBSE 12th results 2019: Science and Commerce results will be out rajresults.nic.in. 


May 15, 2019
16:06 (IST)
91.46% students clear class 12 commerce exam
In the Rajasthan class 12 commerce board exam 91.46% have qualified for higher education. The pass percentage among girls is 95.31%. 
May 15, 2019
16:04 (IST)
92.88% clear Rajasthan board class 12 science exam
In the science stream girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage among girls is 95.86% and it is 91.59% for boys.
May 15, 2019
16:00 (IST)
Rajasthan Class 12 Science, Commerce Result Declared
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the class 12 result for science and commerce stream. Results for the Arts stream will be released later. 
May 15, 2019
15:40 (IST)
Rajasthan RBSE 12th result: Know how to check
Students can check the RBSE result from the official websites as and when it is declared.

Step 1: Go to the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on class 12th science / 12th commerce 
Step 3: Enter the details asked
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Download the RBSE 12th result copy
May 15, 2019
14:55 (IST)
RBSE class 12 result at 4 pm
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the class 12 result for science and commerce stream today. The result will be released at 4 pm today. Students can check the result at the official website of the Board and on the official result portal.
May 15, 2019
13:47 (IST)
Online mark statement of Rajasthan class 12 Science, Commerce result
Immediately after checking the result, students can save a copy of the same and take its printout. The print copy of the result can be used for reference only till official documents of the Rajasthan class 12 result, is issued by the Board. Usually the Board issues the certificates immediately after the results are out. Students can collect the same from their respective schools.
May 15, 2019
13:17 (IST)
Rajasthan class 12 results are coming earlier this year
This year the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is releasing the class 12 science and commerce results 8 days earlier than it was released last year. 
May 15, 2019
13:00 (IST)
Class 12 supplementary result was declared in September last year
The class 12 supplementary exam result, for last exam, was declared in September. In the annual exams last year, in Science stream, 86.60 per cent candidates qualified for higher studies, while 91.09 per cent students passed class 12 commerce exams.

May 15, 2019
12:51 (IST)
Mark sheet, pass certificates will be issued soon
Soon after the declaration of class 12 board result, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will issue pass certificates and mark sheets to the students which can be collected from the respective schools.
May 15, 2019
12:42 (IST)
Rajasthan class 12 result: Details on verification process
Students, who wish to go for re-verification/ recounting must wait for the Board's announcement. Usually Boards start the re-verification or re-evaluation work immediately after the declaration of the result. Students must be alert with the dates and the submission format, so that they do not miss the deadline.

May 15, 2019
11:54 (IST)
2,88,919 students took class 12 science, commerce exam last year
Out of total 8 lakh candidates who took the class 12 exam, 36% candidates appeared for the exam in science and commerce streams. 
May 15, 2019
11:42 (IST)
More than 7 lakh students took class 10 board exam last year
More than 10 lakh students had registered for the RBSE 10th board examination last year. A total of 7042 candidates had registered for the Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha and 31,592 for the Madhyamik Vocational exam.
May 15, 2019
10:58 (IST)
Rajasthan class 10 result: Official confirmation awaited
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is yet to confirm any date for class 10 result. Last year the class 10 board exam result was announced on June 11. 79.86% students had cleared the class 10 exam in Rajasthan last year.
May 15, 2019
10:52 (IST)
88.92% pass was recorded in class 12 Arts result last year
Last year, maximum number of students took the class 12 exam in Arts stream. In Arts stream, total 5,37,206 students had registered for the board exam out of which 5, 27, 429 appeared. The pass percentage among girl students was 91.46% and for boys it was 86.67%.
May 15, 2019
10:46 (IST)
8 lakh students took class 12 exam under RBSE last year
According to reports, 8 lakh students appeared in the RBSE 12th board exams out of which about 2.5 lakh students appeared for RBSE Science stream exam and 42 thousand appeared for RBSE Commerce stream exam.
May 15, 2019
10:41 (IST)
In 2018, 91.09% qualified class 12 Commerce exam
Close to 42,000 students took the class 12 commerce exam last year under the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. The pass percentage was 91.09%. 
May 15, 2019
10:36 (IST)
86.6% students had qualified class 12 science exam last year
Out of 2.5 lakh students who took the class 12 exam in Science stream last year, 86.6% students had qualified and were eligible to pursue undergraduate courses. Girls had performed better than boys last year in Science stream.
May 15, 2019
10:15 (IST)
10 lakh students await class 12 result in Rajasthan
Reports said 10 lakh students had appeared for the RBSE 12th exam held in March and April this year. The result will be released at 4 pm. 
May 15, 2019
10:04 (IST)
Class 12 Arts Result Update
According to RBSE Board officials, Rajasthan Board 12th results for Arts stream students will be announced one week later the release of Science and Commerce students. Last year the class 12 Science and Commerce result was declared on May 23 and the Arts result came on June 1.
May 15, 2019
09:37 (IST)
Rajasthan board class 12th result portals
RBSE results will be released today on these websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in
May 15, 2019
09:28 (IST)
Rajasthan class 12 result timing
The RBSE 12th results for Science and Commerce will be announced today by 4.00 pm.
No more content

Trending

RBSE resultsRBSE 12th results

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsWest BengalKamal HaasanDonald TrumpNavjot Singh SidhuTejashwi YadavChandrayaan 2Elections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupBMW X5WhatsApp Realme XRedmi Note 7sHypertension Day

................................ Advertisement ................................