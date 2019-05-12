Rajasthan Board Likely To Announce 12th Result This Week; 10th Result To Follow Soon

RBSE 12th result may be released this week on rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce results for class 12 examinations in the coming week. An official had earlier confirmed to NDTV that the board result for class 12 students will be released next week, while class 10 result may take some time. The board will release Science and Commerce stream results first. RBSE 12th result for Arts stream will follow a week later. The board exam results for class 5 students were released on May 9 and an update on class 8 board results is awaited.

As per some reports, Close to 11.5 lakh students sat for the 8th board exam while 11.2 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board examinations. Sources say that more than 10 lakh students appeared for the 12th board exam in Rajasthan. The proportion of students appearing in Arts stream is more than the number of students appearing in Science and Commerce stream combined.

RBSE 12th and 10th results would be released on the board's official website and also on the official results portal - www.rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: rajresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the results link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

In 2018, RBSE 12th result for Science and Commerce streams were announced on May 23. Pass percentage for Science stream was 86.60 per cent and pass percentage for Commerce stream was 91.09 per cent. Class 12 Arts stream results were announced on June 1. In Arts stream, pass percentage was 88.92 per cent.

Class 10 results were announced on June 11 in 2018. 79.86 per cent students had passed in class 10 board examination in Rajasthan last year.

