RBSE Results 2019 For Class 12 After One Week; Details Here

RBSE results 2019: Class 12 Science and Commerce results are expected after one week

RBSE results 2019: Rajasthan Board results for Class 12 (Science and Commerce streams) will be released after one week, according to an RBSE or Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education official. The RBSE 12th Arts results will be one week after the declaration of RBSE Science and Commerce results. The RBSE 12th results will be announced on board websites rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The official told NDTV that the RBSE Class 10 results will take time and it which is expected in 20-days-time. Meanwhile State Institute of Educational Research and Training, Rajasthan (SIERT) of School Education Department, Rajasthan government has released 5th Board results of the year 2019 on its official website today.

"We have not finalized any dates for results yet. The Class 12 Science and Commerce results can be expected after one week. The Arts results will be released later. Last year the 12th Science and Commerce results were released on May 23. We are planning to release the results this year before that," the official said.

More than 22 lakh students had appeared for Rajasthan Board exams held in March this year.

RBSE Class 12 Science and Commerce results were declared on May 23 last year.

RBSE Class 10 result was published on June 11 last year.

Rajasthan Board result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Rajasthan Board results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan Board results website, rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the respective results links

(RBSE results will be given as follows on the results website:

Secondary - 2019 Result

Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2019 Result

Senior Secondary (Science) - 2019 Result

Senior Secondary (Commerce) - 2019 Result)

Step 3: On next page, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: On next page check your RBSE Board results

