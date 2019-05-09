Rajasthan 5th Board Result Announced; Direct Link Here

5th Board results for Rajasthan students have been announced on rajrmsa.nic.in.

Rajasthan 5th result 2019: State Institute of Educational Research and Training, Rajasthan (S.I.E.R.T.) of School Education Department, Rajasthan government has released 5th Board results of the year 2019 on the official website. The Rajasthan 5th Board result can be accessed from the official website, rajrmsa.nic.in (Note this: Rajasthan 5th Board results are not released on other results or board websites of Rajasthan government like rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Class 5 results can be accessed from the official website after entering roll number and date of birth. The direct link for accessing your results has been provided here. RBSE or Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is not responsible for Class 5 results or exams.

Rajasthan 5th Board result 2019: Direct link

The Rajasthan 5th Board results have been released on this link:

Rajasthan 5th Board result 2019 direct link

Rajasthan 5th Board result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Rajasthan 5th Board result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the direct link for Rajasthan 5th Board result 2019 given above

Step 2: On next page open, enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 3: On next page check your (or your ward's) grade

According to RBSE or Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, the RBSE 12th results for Science and Commerce students will be released in one week. An official from the Board said the Class 10 results will be released in 20 days' time.

State Institute of Educational Research and Training, Rajasthan (S.I.E.R.T.) was established in Udaipur on November 11, 1978 for qualitative upliftment in the area of school education as recommended by Mahrotra Committee set by the Government of Rajasthan. Different state level units were functioning at different places (State Institute of Education, State Institute of Science Education, Evaluation Unit, Educational & Vocational Guidance Bureau ) were brought under one umbrella.

SIERT is concerned with the academic aspect of school education including formation of curriculum, preparation of textbooks, teacher's handbook and teaching training.

