Rajsthan RMSA Announces Class 5 Board Result

Rajasthan Board 5th result declared on official website for Rajasthan RMSA

Rajasthan Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, RajRMSA, has released the result for class 5 board examination today. Though initial reports suggested that class 5th result will be out at 5:00 pm but the result has been released earlier than anticipated. The result has been released district-wise and is available on the Rajasthan Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RajRMSA) website. A total of 13,94,262 students appeared in the class 5 examinations in Rajasthan this year. Students should note that class 5 result will not be released on rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

For class 5 result, students are awarded grades and not marks. Students will be able to check their results from the official Rajasthan RMSA website.

Rajasthan 5th Board Result 2019: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website: rajrmsa.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the tab for class 5 exams.

Step three: Click on the result link.

Step four: Enter roll number and date of birth.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

Now that the result for class 5 students have been released, the result for class 8 is awaited. The board is expected to make an announcement for class 8 result soon.

RBSE, the board which conducts class 10 and class 12 examinations, is also expected to announce result declaration date soon. The results for RBSE 12th exam are expected before the end of this month and RBSE 10th result in June.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.