Rajasthan Board 5th Result Expected Today

RBSE 5th result is expected today on the official website

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare result for class 5th board examinations. As per some media reports close to 13 lakh students appeared in the class 5th board examination in Rajasthan. The result, as has been reported, will be released on the board's official website. The result will be based on grading system. Institute heads will be able to take printout of the marks sheets and issue it to students with due signatures and stamp of the institute. In 2018, the result for RBSE 8th board exam was released on June 6.

The RBSE 5th result is expected to be available on the board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and on the official results portal for examinations conducted in Rajasthan, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE conducts board examinations for class 5, class 8, class 10, and class 12. The board has not made any announcements about class 10 and class 12 board result announcement. However, the results for RBSE 12th exam are expected before the end of this month and RBSE 10th result in June.

RBSE, generally, releases the result for Science and Arts stream separately. The result for both 10th and 12th exams will be released on the exam result portal, rajresults.nic.in. The result may also be available on private result hosting websites.

In 2019, as per some reports, approximately 20 lakh students appeared in the 10th and 12th board exams. Students, affiliated with state boards that have not released board exam result yet, are eagerly awaiting their result now that the results of many entrance examinations have been declared or are lined up for declaration.

