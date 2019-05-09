RBSE 5th Class Result 2019 Released, Here's How To Check

RBSE 5th results 2019: RBSE 5th results can be accessed from the website rajrmsa.nic.in. The Class 12 and 10th results will be released later on rajresults.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: May 09, 2019 17:34 IST
RBSE 5th result: Class 5 results 2019 released @ rajrmsa.nic.in


RBSE 5th Class results 2019: RBSE 5th Class results have been released for more than 13 lakh students on the official website. The RBSE 5th results can be accessed from the website rajrmsa.nic.in. A direct link for results can be accessed from here. According to an official from State Institute of Educational Research and Training, Rajasthan (S.I.E.R.T.) of School Education Department, Rajasthan government, the grades of RBSE 5th Class results have been released for 13,94,262 students who had appeared in the annual examinations recently. According to an official, RBSE Class 12 and 10th results will be released later on rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE 5th Class results 2019 have been released on the official website of Rajasthan Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RajRMSA).

"Only grades of the candidates have been released on the official website of the Rajasthan Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RajRMSA)," an official told NDTV in the afternoon today.

The RBSE 5th results can be accessed from the official website after entering roll number and date of birth of the students.

RBSE 5th result 2019: How to check

RBSE 5th Class results 2019: The results have been released on rajrmsa.nic.in  

Follow the steps given here to download RBSE 5th Class results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE 5th Class results 2019; rajrmsa.nic.in

Step 2: On next page, click on the link for Rajasthan 5th Board result 2019 given there

Step 3: On next page open, enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: On next page check your (or your ward's) grade

