RBSE Result For 5th Class Out @ Rajrmsa.nic.in; Check Here

RajRMSA 5th result 2019: RBSE Class 5 results have been announced on rajrmsa.nic.in

RajRMSA 5th result 2019: The RBSE 5th Class results 2019 have been released on the official website of Rajasthan Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RajRMSA). According to an official for Rajasthan SIERT, the official body which conducts Rajasthan 5th Board exam, only grades of the fifth Class candidates have been released on the official website of the RajRMSA. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE 5th results can be accessed from the official website after entering roll number and date of birth of the students. Meanwhile, an official from the Board informed that the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results will be released one week later on the official website, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 5th Board result 2019: RajRMSA Direct link

The RBSE 5th Board results have been released on this RajRMSA link:

Rajasthan 5th Board result 2019 direct link

The RajRMSA results have been released for more than 13 lakh students. The results can be accessed from the official website after entering the roll number and date of birth of the students.

RBSE, which conducts the Class 10 secondary and Class 12 higher secondary examinations for students registered with the Board is expected to release the RBSE 10th and RBSE 12th results this month.

RBSE 12th results for Science and Commerce stream students are expected to be announced after one week. When asked about exact timing or the results'declaration, the official affiliated with the Board informed that the results can be expected anytime after 15 and it can be either 16 or 17 or 18. The 12th Arts results will be released later, the official said.

The official added that the RBSE 10th results will take 20 more days.

