RBSE 12th Result For Science, Commerce Today: List Of Websites

RBSE 12th result for science, commerce streams today @ rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce result for class 12 board exams today. The RBSE 12th result will be released only for Science and Commerce stream students. The RBSE 12th Arts stream result will be released after a week from today. RBSE is one of the few boards that does not release 12th result for all streams together. The RBSE 12th result is expected after 3 pm today. Students will be able to check their result from the board's official website.

RBSE 12th Result Today For Science, Commerce Stream: Live Updates Here

Apart from the official website, students will be able to check their result from a plethora of other websites.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result: List Of Websites

Official Website For RBSE 12th Result

Students can head over to RBSE official website not just to check their result but also for any other update on result declaration. The official RBSE website is : rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students will also be able to access their RBSE 12th result for Science of Commerce stream from the official results portal - rajresults.nic.in. There they will find separate links for Science and Commerce result.

For result statistics, students can go directly to the statistics page at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/STATISTICS2019.HTM.

Another website which will redirect to RBSE 12th result links is Government of India website - results.nic.in

Private Result Websites For RBSE 12th Result

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their result from some private result hosting websites such as India Results (indiaresults.com) and Exam Results (examresults.net).

While these websites usually provide correct information, it is always prudent to cross-check the result provided by these websites with the official website.

