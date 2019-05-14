RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results' Date Out; Details Here

RBSE results will be available on official websites; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE results 2019: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE or BSER) will release the 12th results for Science and Commerce streams tomorrow. According to an official the RBSE results for both the streams will be released on the official websites by 4 pm tomorrow. The RBSE results will be available on official websites; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. According to the Board, results for Arts stream students will be released later. The Rajasthan Board (as also known as Rajeduboard) is yet to announced dates for Class 10 and Class 8 results for the annual exams held in March this year.

Close to 11.5 lakh students sat for the 8th board exam while 11.2 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board examinations.

Sources say that more than 10 lakh students appeared for the 12th board exam in Rajasthan.

The proportion of students appearing in Arts stream is more than the number of students appearing in Science and Commerce stream combined.

Recently, Rajasthan Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RajRMSA) released the Rajasthan 5th Board exam on its official website.

RBSE 12th result 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to download your RBSE 12th results from official website:

Step 1 : Visit the official website; rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the results link.

Step 3 : Enter the required details.

Step 4 : Submit and view your result.

In 2018, RBSE 12th result for Science and Commerce streams were announced on May 23. Pass percentage for Science stream was 86.60 per cent and pass percentage for Commerce stream was 91.09 per cent. Class 12 Arts stream results were announced on June 1. In Arts stream, pass percentage was 88.92 per cent.

RBSE Class 10 result was published on June 11 last year. The Rajasthan Board 10th results will also be released on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

