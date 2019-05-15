RBSE Results 2019 For 12th Science, Commerce Streams Today

RBSE 12th results will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE or Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare RBSE 12th results for the annual exam held for Science and Commerce stream students today on official websites. RBSE 12th results for Science and Commerce students will be released by 4.00 pm today. The 12th Arts results will be announced later. The results' date for RBSE 10th also yet to be announced. The RBSE or BSER results will be released on the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and also on the official results website hosted by National Informatics Centre or NIC, rajresults.nic.in.

Major education boards like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have already released Class 10 and Class 12 results in last one month.

According to reports 10 lakh candidates had registered for the RBSE 12th exam held in March and April this year. The exam had started on March 7 and was concluded on April 2 this year.

The proportion of students appearing in Arts stream is more than the number of students appearing in Science and Commerce stream combined.

Recently, Rajasthan Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RajRMSA) released the Rajasthan 5th Board exam on its official website.

RBSE 12th result 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to download your RBSE 12th results for Science and Commerce from official website:

Step One : Visit the official website; rajresults.nic.in.

Step Two : Click on the results link.



Step Three : Enter the required details.

Step One : Submit and view your result.

