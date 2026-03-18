Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 On March 20, Here's How To Check

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is scheduled to announce the Class 10 (Secondary) examination results on March 20. A total of 10,68,078 students registered for the exams, which were conducted from February 12 to 28. Once declared, the result link will be activated on the official website. Students will be able to check their results using their required credentials.

How To Check RBSE 10th Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official websites - rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Click on the link for RBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Enter the required details, including roll number

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save a copy for future reference

Official Websites To Check RBSE Result

Students can check their Class 10 results on:

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam 2026

Students who do not pass in one or more subjects will be able to appear for compartment (improvement) examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted in August 2026.

Post-Examination Process

After the examinations concluded, answer sheets were collected and stored through a structured process. The board set up 66 collection centres across the state. For evaluation, centralised centres were established, with 30,915 teachers engaged in checking the answer scripts. The board aims to complete the evaluation process and declare the results by March 20.

RBSE To Conduct Class 10 Examinations Twice A Year From 2027

The RBSE Secretary also stated that the board is considering conducting Class 10 examinations twice a year from 2027, tentatively in February and May, subject to approval from the state government.