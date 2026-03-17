RBSE Class 5 And 8 Board Examination Results To Be Declared On March 24

The Rajasthan School Education Department has announced that the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 board examination results 2026 will be declared on March 24, 2026. Once released, students will be able to access their results online through the official portals such as rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board confirmed that the Class 5 and Class 8 results will be declared on March 24 through an official announcement, and the results will be made available online on the same day.

These examinations are conducted by the Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Bikaner, which looks after the evaluation and declaration of results for elementary classes in Rajasthan.

According to reports, more than 26 lakh students are waiting for the results this year, making this examination one of the biggest in Rajasthan at the elementary level.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan education department has also informed that the annual examination results for the academic session 2025-26 will be declared on March 25, 2026.

As per the official communication, government schools will release results for other classes through the Shala Darpan portal, where Holistic Report Cards for Pre-Primary and Classes 1 and 2, Competency-Based Assessment reports under the Mahatma Gandhi School Reforms Programme (MSRA) for Classes 3, 4, 6, and 7, and results based on local examinations for Classes 9 and 11 will be generated.

The department noted that the Shala Darpan module has been operational since the beginning of the academic session, allowing schools to enter marks from competency-based assessments, periodic tests, and examinations conducted throughout the year, and using this data, the final results and report cards will be generated and released online.

Students must note that the online result will be provisional in nature, while the marksheets will be made available later through their respective schools.