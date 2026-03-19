Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2026 Tomorrow: Official Websites, Direct Link

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the Class 10 (Secondary) examination results on March 20. The board conducted the exams from February 12 to 28, with a total of 10,68,078 students registering this year.

Once announced, the result link will be activated on the official website. Students will be able to access their scorecards by entering the required credentials. The results will also be available on the NDTV Education results page.

How To Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Visit the official websites - rajasthan.gov.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link for "RBSE Class 10 Result 2026"

Enter the required details, including roll number

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save a copy for future reference

Official Websites To Check Results

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

How To Check RBSE 10th Result 2026 On NDTV

Students can also access their results through the NDTV Education portal by following these steps:

Visit ndtv.com/education/results

Navigate to the "Results" section

Click on "Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026"

Enter the required credentials

Submit the details to view the result

Download the digital marksheet for future use

Compartment Exams In August

Students who do not clear one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for compartment (improvement) examinations. These exams are scheduled to be conducted in August 2026.

Post-Examination Process

After the exams concluded, the board implemented a structured process for handling answer sheets. A total of 66 collection centres were set up across the state. Evaluation was carried out at centralised centres, where 30,915 teachers were involved in checking answer scripts. The board has targeted March 20 for the declaration of results.

Board Considering Biannual Exams From 2027

The RBSE Secretary has indicated that the board is considering introducing a twice-a-year examination system for Class 10 starting in 2027. The exams may be conducted in February and May, subject to approval by the state government.