Rajasthan Board 12th Result: 92.88 Per Cent Pass In Science, 91.46 Per Cent Pass In Commerce

RBSE 12th result for science, commerce streams declared

RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board has declared the class 12 board exam result for Science and Commerce stream students. The board result was announced in a press conference held at the board office at 4 pm today. Board secretary Meghna Chaudhary announced the RBSE 12th results for Science and Commerce streams. 257719 students appeared in science stream board exam. The pass percentage for boys is 91.59 per cent and for girls, it is 95.86 per cent. Overall pass percentage is 92.88 which is approximately 6% more than the last year.

In Commerce stream, 42,140 students had registered and 41,651 appeared. The pass percentage for boys is 89.40 per cent and the pass percentage for girls is 95.31 per cent. The overall pass percentage is 91.46 per cent.

The RBSE 12th result is now available on the official website and students can view their result using their exam roll number. The board will be releasing Arts stream result in the following week.

RBSE 12th Result Declared: Live Updates Here

RBSE 12th Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: rajresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Senior Secondary Exam result link for Science or Commerce stream.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The RBSE 12th result can also be accessed through some private result hosting websites, however students are advised to cross-check their result with the official website.

In 2018, RBSE had released the 12th result for Science and Commerce streams on May 23. In Science stream, pass percentage was 86.60 per cent and in commerce stream, the pass percentage was 91.09 per cent.

