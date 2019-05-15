RBSE 12th Results Released; Direct Links Here

RBSE 12th results announced online on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

BSER 12th results 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE (also known as BSER) has released BSER 12th results for Science and Commerce stream students today. According to an update from the Board, RBSE 12th results have been announced online on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in for both Science and Commerce students. The candidates will be able to download their RBSE results by entering the roll number. The RBSE Arts results will be announced later. According to officials, the Arts results will be announced one week later. The Board is yet announce a result date for Class 10.

RBSE 12th result 2019: Direct link for BSER 12th results

Check your results from the direct links given here:

Direct link for BSER 12th results - Science

Direct link for BSER 12th results - Commerce

RBSE 12th result 2019: How to check BSER 12th results

Follow the steps given here to download BSER 12th results:

Step 1: Click on the direct link given above

Step 2: On next page open enter your BSER 12th registration details

Step 3: Submit the details and check your results

This year the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is releasing the class 12 science and commerce results 8 days earlier than it was released last year.

The class 12 supplementary exam result, for last exam, was declared in September. In the annual exams last year, in Science stream, 86.60 per cent candidates qualified for higher studies, while 91.09 per cent students passed class 12 commerce exams.

Soon after the declaration of class 12 board result, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will issue pass certificates and mark sheets to the students which can be collected from the respective schools.

Last year, maximum number of students took the class 12 exam in Arts stream. In Arts stream, total 5,37,206 students had registered for the board exam out of which 5, 27, 429 appeared. The pass percentage among girl students was 91.46% and for boys it was 86.67%.

