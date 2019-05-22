RBSE 12th Results For Arts Soon; Direct Links Here

RBSE RBSE 12th Arts results will be released on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Rajresults.nic.in 2019: RBSE or Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release 12th Arts results today on the official websites affiliated with the Board. According to Board officials, the RBSE 12th Arts results will be released on the official website of the board (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in) along with the official results website of Rajasthan Board (rajresults.nic.in). The candidates would need their roll number of RBSE 12th examinations to check the results. The candidates may check on the link "Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2019 Result" provided on the direct link provided here in this story to download their RBSE 12th results. The Board has already released BSER 12th results for Science and Commerce students.

RBSE results for Class 10 students are awaited and the Board has not made any announcement in this regard yet.

RBSE 12th result 2019: Direct link

RBSE 12th result for Arts students will be released on this direct link:

RBSE 12th result 2019 direct link for Arts students

RBSE 12th result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your RBSE 12th Arts results:

Step 1 - Click on the direct link provided above

Step 2 - On next page, enter your RBSE 12th Arts exam roll number

Step 3 - Submit the details

Step 4 - Check your RBSE 12th results for Arts from next page

