Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2026 Likely By March 20, Secretary Says

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is preparing to declare the Secondary (Class 10) examination results by March 20, secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore said while addressing a press conference. He shared details about the conduct of the examinations, the number of candidates, and the arrangements made to ensure their smooth completion.

The RBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 12 to 28. According to the board, 10,68,078 students registered for the Secondary examination, while 9,09,087 candidates enrolled for the Higher Secondary examination. Additionally, 7,811 students registered for the Praveshika examination and 4,122 candidates for the Senior Upadhyay examination.

The examinations were held at 6,195 centres across the state. To ensure fair and smooth conduct, the board implemented extensive administrative and technical arrangements.

RBSE, along with the education department, deployed joint flying squads and inspection teams to maintain transparency and discipline during the examinations. Around 150 joint directors and district education officers led inspection teams that monitored examination centres across the state.

The board also set up a centralised examination control room at its headquarters in Ajmer, which functioned round the clock, including on holidays, throughout the examination period. Large display screens and around 30 laptops were used to monitor CCTV feeds and information from examination centres. Complaints received at the control room were addressed promptly by dispatching flying squads.

To strengthen monitoring, 274 CCTV cameras were installed at 167 examination centres, while a separate control room with five dedicated telephone lines ensured rapid communication during the examination period.

Following the completion of the exams, the board arranged for the systematic collection and secure storage of answer sheets. Sixty-six collection centres have been set up across the state for this purpose.

To expedite the declaration of results, RBSE has established centralised evaluation centres, where 30,915 teachers are currently engaged in evaluating answer scripts. The board aims to complete the evaluation process and announce the Class 10 results by March 20.

The RBSE secretary also said that the board is planning to conduct secondary examinations twice a year from 2027, tentatively in February and May, subject to approval from the state government. The move is aimed at providing students with better opportunities.

He added that the successful conduct of the examinations was made possible through the coordinated efforts of district-level committees, district administrations, education department officials, and other staff.