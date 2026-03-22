Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 10 Result On March 23: Expected Release Time, Download Link Here

Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 board examination results on March 23, 2026. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in - or via the NDTV result checker. A total of 10,68,078 students registered for the exams this year.

Students can use the NDTV result checker available here to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

The board will declare the results through a press conference, where key details such as the number of students who passed (girls and boys), overall pass percentage, and top-performing students will be shared.

What Time Will the RBSE Class 10 Result Be Declared?

The board has not made any official announcement regarding the result time. However, based on previous years' trends, students can expect the results to be announced in the evening, around 5 pm.

The scorecard or marksheet will include details such as Grade Point Average (GPA), passing percentage, subject-wise marks, pass or fail status, parent's name, total marks, division, roll number, student name, board authority signature, and official seal.

The original marksheets will be issued by respective schools within 7-10 days of the result declaration. Students who are not satisfied with their results will be able to apply for re-evaluation or re-verification of their marks.

Official Websites to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How To Download Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Result

Students can check their Rajasthan Class 10 result by scanning the QR code provided here.

Check RBSE Class 10 Result Through Official Websites:

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 10 board result link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and click on "submit"

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Students can use the NDTV result checker available here to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

How to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result Through NDTV Board Exam Results Page?