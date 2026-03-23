Rajasthan Board 12th Result Expected On March 31, Says Education Minister

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Monday said that the Class 12 board examination result is expected to be declared on March 31, 2026. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results from the board's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in - or via the NDTV result checker.

The Education Minister announced the tentative date while informing students about the Class 10 board examination result, which is scheduled to be declared on March 24, 2026 at 1 pm. He also said that the Class 5 and Class 8 board examination results will be declared on the same day.

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 result will be declared on March 24, Education Minister Madan Dilawar said on Monday. The Education Minister will also release the Class 5 and Class 8 board results on the same day. pic.twitter.com/lpeqZbpwL7 — NDTV Education (@ndtveducation) March 23, 2026

The Rajasthan Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2025-2026 were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026.

Official Websites to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How To Check RBSE Class 12 Result on Official Websites

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 12 result link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also use the NDTV result checker available here to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

How to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result via NDTV

Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV and head over to Rajasthan Class 12 result section.

Enter your roll code and roll number.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The Rajasthan Class 12 result, to be released from the board headquarters in Ajmer, is considered crucial for lakhs of students, as it helps determine the direction of their future studies.

Re-evaluation Process

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply online for re-checking or re-evaluation within the prescribed window. Only theory papers are eligible; practical and internal assessment marks cannot be challenged.

The Computer Science and Informatics practical exams scheduled for February 17, and the Painting exam scheduled for February 24, were initially planned for the morning shift (8:30 am to 11:45 am) but were later re-scheduled to the evening shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm) due to administrative reasons.