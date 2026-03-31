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Rajasthan 12th Result 2026: How To Check Your RBSE Class 12 Marksheet Via NDTV?

RBSE 12th Result 2026: Rajasthan board Class 12 result out today at 10 am. Check how you can download your marksheet via NDTV result checker while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

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Rajasthan 12th Result 2026: How To Check Your RBSE Class 12 Marksheet Via NDTV?
RBSE Board 12th Result Out Today, Here's How To Download Result Fast
Education Result

Rajasthan RBSE Board 12th Result 2026: The Rajasthan board 12th result out today at 10 am by Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar, will be available for download on NDTV's board exam page. Students can access their results by entering their roll number on the NDTV RBSE Board result checker. Around 8.2 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations this year.

Students can scan the NDTV QR code also to check their scores, results (marksheets) instantly while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

How Students Can Download Rajasthan Class 12 Result Via NDTV?

Here is a step-by-step guide to check results on NDTV's board results page:

  • Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" section on NDTV's board exam page.
  • Click on the link for "Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exams Results 2026".
  • Enter your roll number.
  • Click on the "Submit" button.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download your digital score (or marksheet) for future reference.

Students can check their RBSE 12th result instantly by scanning the NDTV QR code provided here to avoid heavy traffic on official websites.

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