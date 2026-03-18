Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: Here's How To Check Your Scores Easily On NDTV

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will declared the Class 10 board exam results on Firday, March 20. A total of 10,68,078 students registered for the exams, which were conducted from February 12 to 28. Once released, students will be abe to check and download their result on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check results on NDTV's board results page:

Visit the NDTV Education portal at (ndtv.com/education/results).

Navigate to the "Board Exam Results 2026" section.

Click on the link for "Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exams Results 2026".

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your digital score (or marksheet) for future reference.

According to the board, 10,68,078 students registered for the Secondary examination, while 9,09,087 candidates enrolled for the Higher Secondary examination. Additionally, 7,811 students registered for the Praveshika examination and 4,122 candidates for the Senior Upadhyay examination.

The examinations were held at 6,195 centres across the state. To ensure fair and smooth conduct, the board implemented extensive administrative and technical arrangements.

To complete the checking, more than 30,000 teachers across the state are evaluating answer sheets. The board is working at a very fast pace so that students do not have to wait long for their marks.

This year, the board is using a digital mark entry system, where teachers enter marks online immediately after checking. This helps reduce the time needed to prepare final results. Some answer sheets from important exam centres are also being rechecked randomly to ensure fairness.

Pass Percentage Analysis

The five-year pass percentage trend shows noticeable fluctuations in overall student performance. In 2021, the pass percentage stood at a high of 99.19 per cent, followed by a decline to 96.33 per cent in 2022. The rate dropped further in 2023 to 92.35 per cent, before improving significantly to 98.04 per cent in 2024. In 2025, the pass percentage settled at 93.6 per cent, reflecting a moderate decrease compared to the previous year. Overall, the data highlights year-to-year variations in pass outcomes over the last five years.