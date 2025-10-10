Railway RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025: Check Expected Date, After Result Process

Railway RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT)-1 Undergraduate (UG) results in the third week of October, 2025. Once released, candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the board - rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who clear the CBT-1 will be required to give the CBT-II or typing skill test to become eligible for the document verification and medical examination and upon clearing which they will become qualifed for the role.

Out of the total 3,445 vacancies, 2,022 are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 for Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist, 990 for Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, and 72 for Trains Clerk. These posts fall under Pay Level 2 and 3, with an initial salary of Rs. 21,700 for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Rs. 19,900 for the other posts.

RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result: How To Download NTPC UG Result?

Visit the official website of the railway board - rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "NTPC Under Graduate Scorecard 2025" or "NTPC Under Graduate Result 2025" to check the scorecard and result respectively.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code.

Click on "Login" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The e-call letters for the stage 2 (CBT 2) examination and document verification (if applicable) will be available for download on the official websites of the respective RRBs.

RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Examination Details

The RRB NTPC UG examination comprised 100 multiple-choice questions, including 40 questions on General Awareness, 30 on Mathematics, and 30 on General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam was conducted for 90 minutes, with a negative marking of 1/3 mark for each incorrect answer.

The board released the answer key and response sheets for the exam on September 15, 2025.