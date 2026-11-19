Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2027: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has approved 8,254 vacancies to be filled through internal promotions and direct recruitment for the Financial Year 2027-28. Of the total vacancies, 4,380 are in the Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMG Scale-I), while 3,874 are in the clerical cadre.

JMG Scale-I

Vacancies to be filled through internal promotion: 2,439

Vacancies to be filled through direct recruitment: 1,941

Clerical Cadre

Vacancies to be filled through internal promotion: 968

Vacancies to be filled through direct recruitment: 2,906

The direct recruitment vacancies include 145 posts in the technical stream, 750 Local Bank Officer posts, and 1,046 Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts.

The circle-wise vacancies in the JMG Scale-I and clerical cadres to be filled through internal promotion will be communicated in due course.

According to an official email from PR Mehta, General Secretary, All India Punjab National Bank Employees Federation, a circular inviting applications from eligible candidates for promotion against the aforesaid vacancies will be issued shortly.