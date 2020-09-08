Punjab National Bank To Fill 535 Specialist Officer Posts

PNB recruitment 2020: Apply on or before September 29

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced to fill 535 vacancies in Specialist Officer post. Registration process for the recruitment has begun online. Candidates can apply till September 29. PNB will select candidates on the basis of online exam which is scheduled to be held in October-November.

Apply Online

PNB recruitment: Educational qualification, other details

The written exam will comprise questions from reasoning, English language, quantitative aptitude and professional knowledge. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 2 hours to attempt it.

Interview will also be held after the written exam. The total marks allotted for interview are 35. The minimum qualifying marks in interview 40% of the total marks.

The final merit list will be based on the marks secured by the candidate in the written exam and interview.

PNB Recruitment 2020 Details

Vacancy Manager (Risk): 160 posts Manager (Credit): 200 posts Manager (Treasury): 30 posts Manager (Law)L 25 posts Maanger (Architect): 2 posts Manager (Civil): 8 posts Manager (Economic): 10 posts Manager (HR): 10 posts Senior Manager (Risk)L 40 posts Senior Manager (Credit): 50 posts

Registration Dates Opening date: September 8 Closing date: September 29

Application Fee SC, ST, PwBD category candidates: Rs 175 Other candidates: Rs 850



